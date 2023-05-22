On Monday afternoon, BC women's lax coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein was part of the coaches' pre-championship weekend press conference held by the NCAA.



Walker-Weistein spoke for about 10 minutes as the Eagles prepare to face ACC rival Syracuse in the second semi-final on Friday night at 5:30. The winner of that game will face Northwestern or Denver in the national championship game Sunday afternoon.



BC is in its sixth straight Final Four and more than ready to bring home a second title in three years.



ON THE SEASON OVERALL



"We've had a great season. It's been challenging in many ways. We've played so many great teams that have helped prepare us. I'm really proud of the coaching staff and all the BC girls and our BC family for helping us get this far. We're excited to have the opportunity to compete in another Final Four against an amazing Syracuse team."



ON FACING SYRACUSE IN THE REGULAR SEASON FINALE



"That was such a great game, but I do think it kind of what it was. It was the end of the regular season which feels like a million years ago. I think both teams are very different in some really exciting ways and new challenging ways for us, for sure. I just think it's a totally different ballgame being in the Final Four, knowing how incredibly talented these Syracuse players are and knowing how hard everyone has worked. The stakes are super high and I think it'll be an exciting game."



ON IF ANYTHING CHANGES PREPARATION WISE WITH TIME OFF AFTER NOT BEING HAPPY WITH THE PENN PERFORMANCE FOLLOWING A LONG BREAK



"We're always trying to change. If we stay the same, then teams can track us. If we stay the same, it means we're not working hard. We're going to squeeze every last bit of intensity out of every single person on the team, including the coaching staff, for another six days. In terms of tactical changes, yes, we're changing a lot. Personnel, we're not changing whole lot. Just asking everyone to try and be a little bit better individually so that they can bring some healthy change to their units."



ON GAME PLANNING FOR SYRACUSE



"We're just looking to get better individually. Our players are expected to work the hardest they've ever worked. we're not taking our foot off the gas. In terms of preparation, our team knows we need to be ready for a very deep, very skilled, very well-coached, talented, very hungry Syracuse team. I know my girls. I know they're working hard. I know they want this and I trust their work ethic. I trust their humble attitudes and I trust their intensity. They've shown nothing but laser focus at every practice, which is all I can ask for and we'll continue to do that tonight when we train."



ON SHEA DOLCE



"She's very mature. She's very calm. She's very confident in herself because of her preparation and her level of preparation. The kid works harder than anybody else on the team. I think probably she and Cassidy Weeks and Jenn Medjid probably lead the way. She also has an incredibly experienced and talented defensive unit in front of her too. I think they're really all gelling well and coming together during this really important stage of this season. Shea is a natural leader. We've always known that about her. I think she's probably working harder than she ever has in her life and that's going to set her up for Friday."



ON HER RELATIONSHIP WITH NOW-SYRACUSE HEAD COACH KAYLA TREANOR AND MEMORIES FROM THE NATIONAL TITLE SEASON WHEN SHE WAS ON STAFF



"I'd say she and I had many moments together. It's hard to put into words. I loved my time with Kayla. She was so impactful on all of the girls' confidence and the coaches. I think we all think very differently and that was something I valued so much about Kayla. She brought so much brilliant insight. But, really, the thing I cherish the most about our time with Kayla when she was with us, is that there was a lot of trust between she and her players, between she and I and between she and the other coaches. When you have a level of trust that genuine I think it can be really powerful. There's a lot of moments. She helped me raise my little guys. She was a part of every big moment, but I would credit Kayla, she's one of the most genuine human beings. Her love and her trust for our program and our philosophy is what really helped us that year.



"I'll never forget when she and I hugged after the final whistle (of the national championship) game. We were both crying in each others' arms. She and I had both wanted that our whole lives and never had it as a player. The common bond between the two of us that it was our life goal...to be able to tackle that together is definitely one of my favorite moments, That's one that will stick out forever."



ON IF THERE ARE SIMILARITIES BETWEEN SYRACUSE & BC WITH TREANOR HAVING BEEN IN BOTH PLACES



"I think the common overlap is they're very unselfish. there's a very unselfish style of play that ultimately, Kayla and I believe is the most powerful thing that you can have with your team. But, yeah, of course. There's a lot of deception behind their offense, a lot of deception behind our offense. I know they're always trying to be different and be better. The philosophies overlap a lot, but at the same time, it's been two years since we've been together. That's a lot of time to change. Kayla's picked up her own steam and become such an incredible head coach. i think her team has morphed a little bit into Kayla's team. We're very different, but there is a lot of overlap. i think we're fast paced, deceptive and smart."



ON LOSING TO DENVER EARLIER IN THE YEAR AND A POTENTIAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME MATCHUP



"Those guys are an awesome team. They are made up of really smart kids. I think they're hungry to sort of forge their own path into istory. Clearly, they've already done that. I think they're very smart. I think when we played them we were not anywhere near our best, but I do not think that's why we lost. I think it's because they were significantly better than us that day. I have ultimate...a very deep level of respect for Denver and their coaching staff. I know they're going to be ready to fight Northwestern."



ON DENVER HEAD COACH LIZA KELLY



"Yeah. I mean, I know her, I've known her for a long time, I don't know her personally, but I know she's a great coach. She loves her girls and it's kind of fun to watch how she's done things her own way. I'm not surprised she's here. She's very smart. She's very committed to her craft and she's been doing this for a long time. I have a lot of respect for her."



ON REACHING SIX STRAIGHT FINAL FOURS



"I credit it to the types of players we have at Boston College. These girls...there's a very unique profile I would say. These girls that come to play for Boston College, they want to win a national championship. They're willing to sacrifice their personal agendas for the team. They fight really hard for the Boston College community. That's something I really underestimated before I came here to be the head coach. I didn't know how tight the BC community is. I credit the girls and the type of people that are coming to play for this team. They get on board with the high expectations the coaches set. We said a long time ago that we were going to win a national championship. Then, after 2021, that goal shifted and we want to win more. I just think these girls are very committed to being the best they can be in the classroom, on the field and for their families. I think that's what makes them special."