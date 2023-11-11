Well, that was unexpected.



VT humiliated BC at home on Saturday to not only end the path, but stop the five game winning streak and give the Eagles a dose of reality. BC was missing Kye Robichaux and Shitta Sillah and Elijah Jones stunningly didn't play, but there were far more problems than just those absences...



1. The mysterious absence of Elijah Jones



BC gave up 600 yards of total offense and Jones' absence was rather surprising given it wasn't talked about at all pregame, even when I asked several team people who was out and who was in. Asked Hafley postgame and he went on to say Jones is "probably out for the year" but wouldn't go into further detail. I'd assume it's an injury, but his tone made it sound like it might be for a different reason Either way, his absence was felt heavily.



2. Embarrassing



600 yards and 363 on the ground is laughable. BC has struggled with rushing QB's all year, but the lack of tackling was alarming given how well the defense had played recently. Injuries continue to mount and missing Sillah obviously hurts in that department, but this was just a straight up ass kicking up front by the Hokies on Saturday.



3. Castellanos is a running back playing QB



The kid just isn't an all around QB yet. The lack of a downfield passing game with no O'Keefe and no viable tight end threat down the seams is glaring too. How many screens to Dino Tomlin can the team throw in one game? The lack of running game without Robichaux didn't help, but his decision making and just overall ability to put the ball where it needs to be consistently isn't there. Huge offseason coming for him and his development.



4. Time of possession finally flips



BC's five-game winning streak was thanks in large part to an ability to dominate time of possession. Well, it was VT's turn to flip the script today, holding the ball for 35:59 to BC's 24:01. VT also ran 72 plays while BC ran 56 and had 24 first downs to the Eagles' 10. Dominant in every facet of the game really and if BC can't run the ball and control clock it's usually not going to end well.



5. Short week



The Phil Jurkovec drama won't be all that interesting this week as he's on the side of a milk carton. It's probably better for the Eagles to have such a short week with a Thursday game, but given the injuries it also doesn't help with the healing process. Either way, this team is going to have to suck it up and get ready to play a hungry Pitt team. The Fenway Bowl is back on the table now that 'the path' has officially closed. If BC wants to make this one of the better season in recent history with eight or even nine wins including the bowl, this Pitt game is a must. How quickly can they turn the page? Will Hafley's message start to ring hollow now? Very interesting week coming up.