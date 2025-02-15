10+ Players Who Should Shine During Spring Ball

This might be a better roster than people think.

I could have listed about 30 guys I believe are going to take the next step or just continue their elevated play. When you really go through it - even before you include the mid-year guys and portal guys - there's experience and talent here.

It's really just a matter of everything finally coming together for the Eagles on a consistent basis, which is a big if for any team.

Spring ball doesn't start for another three weeks, but I figured it'd be good to get the juices going and start talking some ball in the midst of the men's basketball meltdown and the wall men's hockey has suddenly hit. Too early to worry about Birdball yet, but that sure was ugly. Women's lax will be at Gillette in May.

Anyways, here are the 10 guys (with some cheating involved) I think are 'most important' for lack of a better term and who I'm expecting to stand out during spring ball and beyond...

1. Logan Taylor

It's his O-line now. It's the other guys' too, but he should be that Ozzy or Drew guy now. He's been in the culture long enough and has fought through an injury for the team to get back. One year removed and fully healthy, I'd anticipate he's one of the guys who is the standard at his position in the ACC.

2. Grayson James

Pretty obvious. They'll go as he goes. I do think Shaker Reisig and Dylan Lonergan will push him all spring and summer, but it's his team unless he drastically drops off. I would think we get the complete opposite, especially with a full offseason as 'the guy' and plenty of options on offense.

3. Lewis Bond

Another pretty obvious one here. Should be the Eagles' No. 1 and has one final year in the maroon and gold to show how good he is. If he has a great year he could end up following in Zay's footsteps to the NFL. The QB roller coaster hurt him probably more than anyone else last year and he still put up almost 700 yards and three touchdowns. I'm expecting a monster year from him.

4. Jaedn Skeete/Reed Harris

Skeete should be healthy and Harris exploded onto the scene last season. If Harris can take the next step and Skeete can do what we've seen he can with a quarterback like James getting the ball out quickly, you have an elite Top 3 in that room.

5. Amari Jackson

No brainer. No. 1 corner coming off a serious injury. I don't think you'll see him much in spring, but if we do it's a plus. I think he'll be ready to go, but being cautious might be the best route. If he wants to go 100% and they feel good about it, then that's just bad news for the rest of the ACC. He's too good not to have in the Top 10 even if we don't see him until training camp in the summer.

6. Bryce Steele

Aside from just desperately needing to figure out some stability at the linebacker position now with Arnold and Marinaro gone, a healthy Steele could be a very, very impactful Steele. It was never realistic to expect a lot from him last year as he worked his way back from something far tougher than football. Now, I think it's fair to think he could be back to a reliable, consistent player this season.

7. Quintayvious Hutchins/Daveon Crouch

Have to stick with that unit. If the linebackers are good, Tim Lewis might have one of the best defenses in the entire country. 'Q' ended up starting over Okpala at times last year and can provide depth off the edge if really needed, particularly trying to fill the void left by Ezeiruaku. Crouch is athletic and a problem when meeting ball carriers in the hole. Again, if BC gets good LB play, there's no telling how good the defense can be and these two are a huge part of that.

8. Owen Stoudmire/George Rooks/Sedarious McConnell

All three of these large humans are going to be integral part of the front seven. Plenty of experience, plenty of size, plenty of ability. It'll make the linebackers' job much easier trying to defend the run if they clog things up like I believe they can. I think Rooks can be a threat as a pass rusher a bit more than the other two, but all three of them are key pieces with the departure of Ezeirauku and Horsley.

9. Max Tucker/Cam Martinez

Need a No. 2 behind Jackson and I believe these two are right there. Martinez came on the scene last year after transferring in and Tucker just continues to get better. He's a veteran now and I'm expecting a big jump from the CM star.

10. Jude Bowry/Dwayne Allick

While it's Taylor's O-line, these two are obviously integral parts. Veteran leaders who - alongside Taylor - will try and continue what's been built over the last 5-10 years with the Johnson's, Lindstrom's, Mahogany's, Kendall's and Trapilo's of the world. James and the offense go as they go, their success is critically important to the team's success.

Others you should expect to hear from: Jaylen Blackwell, Josiah Griffin, Isaiah Farris, Jeremiah Franklin, Edwin Kolenge, Alex Broome, KP Price, Jordan McDonald, Datrell Jones, Turbo Richard, Carter Davis, Owen McGowan, Ashton McShane, Kwan Williams, Eryx Daughtery, Juan Zabal, Luke McLaughlin, Ty Clemons.

There' are a lot of guys in that group who are worthy of being put in that Top 10 and who are going to play big roles or already have. There's also guys who haven't necessarily had the chance to prove themselves yet just because of guys in front of them. But to keep it moving, this just further shows how much depth there should be with this roster in 2025.

There's going to be a few new guys in that group coming in who are going to add to that depth too and who knows? Maybe a few of them carve bigger roles than anyone anticipates.

If the 'main' guys do their thing and all of the depth pieces continue to get better under this staff, while the schedule is extremely difficult, you shouldn't shy away from feeling good about this team right now.

That could change in three weeks when balls hit the turf and Bill O'Brien politely correcting his team is echoing throughout Fish Field House, but until then, the Eagles appear to be in good shape heading into the first bit of team stuff this year.



