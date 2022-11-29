Well, that didn’t take long.

Two of BC’s best defensive players are leaving. On Monday night, safety/hybrid Jaiden Woodbey announced he was declaring for the NFL Draft. Then, on Tuesday morning, defensive back Jason Maitre - who has one year of eligibility left - announced he would be hitting the transfer portal.

We knew this roster would look much different in 2023, but the fact guys are already making decisions about leaving the program speaks volumes about just how different it will be.

“My college journey has been a unique one,” Woodbey wrote in a social media post on Monday night. First, he talked about his time at Florida State. “As a highly recruited, 5-star athlete, the choice of going to any school was a major privilege. From flipping to Florida State on signing day all the way to becoming a senior with three degrees at a completely different university, this chapter of my life has been nothing but unexpected and surprising to me to say the least.

"I want to start off by thanking Florida State University for the great memories and lessons that I have learned. The Note spirit allowed me to fight back from season ending, possibly career ending knee surgery which kept me playing the sport I love. From me being only the 9th true freshman to ever start a whole season at FSU and becoming a freshman All American as well. I thank you, coach Taggart I appreciate you for giving me the opportunity to play for such a historic program and represent my family and legacy in a great way.

"Coach Odell, I appreciate you for everything you have done for me. Helping me learn what it truly means to be a Seminole and what it means to take care of yourself. Coach Barnett, you have had a tremendous impact on my life! From the first day we met, you took a chance on me and believed in me from the jump. The connections that we have are forever.

"To the FSU sports medicine staff, thank you. In particular, Jake Pfeli, Joshua Chatman, Jerry Latimer, I appreciate you and all the hard work to make sure my recovery was successful. I am forever Nole Blooded!”Woodbey then went into thanking those at BC that took a shot on him as a transfer a few years ago.“I honestly would have never thought I would have come to this school, but it turned out to be one of the best things I have done. From being around all former NFL coaches, to the connections and resources this university has, this place is truly something special.

"Coach Matusz, thank you for your commitment into pouring into my body physically and developing me into a better athlete. The relationship we have is for a lifetime. Coach Thurin, thank you for the wisdom and football knowledge that you have given me being in your room the last two years. Coach Aazaar, thank you for pushing me to become a better athlete on the field. Coach Tem, thank you for the transparency and support that you have given my teammates and I over the last two years. That is what I needed and it has helped me grow into an even better man than what I was before. Last but not least, coach Hafley, thank you for bringing me in and allowing me to contribute to this program. You have taught me more about football and life than words can even describe. Once an Eagle always an Eagle!”

As for Jason Maitre, he’s always been a quiet guy and a man of few words, so his post on Tuesday morning was much shorter.

“I would like to thank coach Hafley, coach Aazar and coach Thurin for everything they have done for me the past three years,” he wrote. “I would like to thank coach Addazio and his staff for bringing me in and allowing me to play the sport I love at Boston College. My time at Boston College for the past five years have been nothing but the best, but with one year of eligibility left I will be entering the transfer portal.”

Both Maitre and Woodbey will be big losses to a team that’s going to need to restock the cabinet very quickly. Their leadership on the field and professionalism off of it is hard to teach. The fans should wish nothing but the best for these two as they move forward in their careers.