Two more Boston College football players have entered the NCAA transfer portal to start the week.

Wide receiver Taji Johnson and defensive back CJ Clinkscales are both in the portal exploring other options.

Johnson was a significant contributor for the Eagles this year, logging 246 snaps spread fairly evenly between offense and special teams. He was in the slot for 34 snaps, in-line for 31 snaps, and spread wide for 63 snaps, so he had versatile functions in the offense. Johnson also played 287 snaps last season and 185 snaps the year before that. In effect, he has been a valuable backup for the duration of his time with the Eagles.

Johnson had just one reception for 19 yards this year.

As a freshman who appeared in nine games Clinkscales made 14 tackles and had an interception in BC's 17-10 win against Syracuse.