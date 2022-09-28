Boston College starting left tackle Ozzy Trapilo alternated snaps with redshirt freshman Nick Thomas last week at Florida State after missing the last two games with a knee injury. Trapilo, who played 27 snaps in the Eagles' blowout loss, was still "limited" in practice Tuesday, head coach Jeff Hafley said.

Just as Trapilo was on a rep count at FSU, he was on a rep count in practice this week.

"We’ve got to gradually build him up, and I think it’s very important that we do that," Hafley said of the redshirt sophomore. "I care about him, and I don’t want to just throw him out there and have him hurt himself."

Hafley also wants to be conscientious of redshirt junior right guard Christian Mahogany's health. Mahogany, an honorary captain this season after tearing his ACL late this spring, has been expected to miss all of 2022. That said, Hafley noted Tuesday that Mahogany making a return this season is "definitely an option."

"It's his knee, so that's usually a long process to recover from, but I don't want to just tell you no right now," Hafley said, when asked if Mahogany could come back this fall.

Hafley praised Mahogany for his good spirits. He said that the NFL prospect—who, initially, was the No. 2 guard in ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s 2023 position rankings—has taken on a coach-like role with the offensive line this season.

Whether it's on the practice field or in the meeting rooms, Mahogany is offering tips.

"He’s matured so much since he got here," Hafley said. "He’s turned into that alpha leader. You can still see it and feel it. ... He’s got a presence about him. Even when he walks out here, he can barely fit through the damn door. I miss him in a lot of ways."

At the right tackle spot, where Jack Conley has started the last two games, Jude Bowry is now listed on the two-deep, below Conley. Bowry is a true freshman who was one of six mid-year enrollees this offseason. He played 16 snaps at FSU and registered a 73.0 Pro Football Focus run blocking grade—granted, he was in for garbage time when the Seminoles had already taken their foot off the gas.

Still, Bowry's development has not gone unnoticed.

“Jude’s been doing a great job, man," graduate left guard Finn Dirstine said Tuesday. "He’s really progressing. I think when he mid-year’d—you come in pretty raw, but he’s been doing a great job. I’m really excited for him."

Hafley said that Bowry looks like he has the makings of "an NFL tackle." He was pleased with the way the first-year St. Frances Academy product performed at FSU.

"Jude’s a guy, if he can continue to get better, he’ll eventually get some reps in games," Hafley said. "I think he’s gonna be a really good player. I do."

BC's offensive line is facing a Louisville team this week that ranks fourth nationally in non-blitz sack rate this season, according to ESPN.