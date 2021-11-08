Some New Faces on BC's Georgia Tech Depth Chart

So this is what BC's depth chart looks like heading into Week 11, with the Eagles' final road game—a trip to Georgia Tech—on tap.

The Eagles were missing five notable players Friday night against Virginia Tech (TE Trae Barry, CB Brandon Sebastian, LB Isaiah Graham-Mobley, FS Deon Jones and LT Tyler Vrabel), and two others (FS Jason Maitre and SS Jahmin Muse) were ruled out for the season.

At this point of the season, there aren't usually many changes to the depth chart. Unless, of course, a team is dealing with an onslaught of injuries.

Some notes:

— QB Phil Jurkovec is officially back in that top spot under center. No real surprise there after he made his unexpected return against the Hokies.

— DE Brandon Barlow is officially listed ahead of DE Shitta Sillah. Now, Barlow has taken more snaps (354) that Sillah (262) this season, according to Pro Football Focus, but he's technically been behind Sillah on the depth chart. Barlow is quietly stitching together the best season of his sixth-year career. The veteran has registered a career-high PFF defensive grade of 77.1. He's proven to be one of the Eagles' best run defenders.

— There's still no backup at nickel. It's just Josh DeBerry, who has been playing at an All-ACC level for the second year in a row, despite the position change.

— Steve Lubischer, a dual-threat quarterback from Red Bank Catholic that converted to safety, is now behind Jaiden Woodbey at strong safety after Jahmin Muse was ruled out of the year. Lubischer redshirted the 2019 season and recorded one tackle in 2020. He played seven snaps in the season opener against Colgate.

— Mike Palmer is now the starter at free safety. Palmer registered an 83.0 PFF tackling grade against the Hokies while filling in for Maitre. He also recovered a Tayvion Robinson fumble in the second half.

— Palmer's new backup is Jamareeh Jones. The true freshman was a three-star athlete from Highland Springs (Richmond, Va.). He played quarterback, wide receiver and safety in high school. Like Lubischer, Jones was in for seven snaps versus Colgate.