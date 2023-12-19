None of us really know how long we're going to be able to do what we love, which is why embracing big moments is always important.



The latest example we can all learn from is Ryan O'Keefe, who medically retired from football on Monday evening.



O'Keefe suffered a scary injury early in the season and never made it back to the field this season. O'Keefe explained what he went through during the scary incident and his decision making process since then in a lengthy social media post.



"Since as long as I can remember football has not only been my dream but apart of who I am," he wrote. I imagined playing at the highest level and finally having the chance to give my family the world. The game of football has taught me so many valuable life lessons as well as allowed me to get not only my bachelors but masters degree. I have been fortunate to be apart of some amazing memories throughout my journey playing football, ones that I will cherish forever.



On Sept 30 I suffered a hit that caused me to lose all feeling throughout my whole body (state of paralysis). Like any athlete, as soon as I got to the hospital I asked the doctors when the next time I would be able to suit up and play. After weeks of doing various scans and tests, I was faced with the news that would change the direction of my life forever. I was told that I was born with a condition in my spine, congenital spinal stenosis. To keep this simple, because of this condition and the hit, I was faced with the hardest decision I have ever had to make in my life. Due to the injury and severity/risk that comes with playing again, I have decided to medically retire from the game of football.



"To my parents, thank you for everything you have done. It is still a goal in life to give you everything in the world. My sincerest and heartfelt thank you to all the coaches, trainers, and mentors who helped me achieve my dream of playing collegiate football. To the teammates that I have had the opportunity to play with, thank you for playing a part in such an amazing journey. I have formed bonds that will last a life time and have met people who I now call family. To my fans and supporters, thank you for all the love and support you have given my family and I, you all have made my time playing football some of the best times of my life.



"I have always been someone who believed in God and truth be told these past couple months I have questioned God a lot. However, with that being said I have come to really understand that God has bigger plans for my life and that often times he uses the trials and tribulations that you encounter in life to propel you into your next blessing. Throughout these past couple months my faith has grown so much and I am looking forward to the next part of my life's journey."



O'Keefe's football career ends with 2,237 receiving yards on 207 catches, along with 16 touchdowns. He also added 536 yards rushing and two rushing TD's between UCF and BC. O'Keefe may not have had the season everyone expected at BC, but he unquestionably left a mark on his teammates and coaches and will continue to provide inspiration for everyone moving forward.