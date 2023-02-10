Late on Friday night, John Brice of FootballScoop - who has been all over the BC coaching news - reported that head coach Jeff Hafley was close to finalizing his offensive staff for the 2023 season, a make or break type of season for him.

Rob Chudzinski will reportedly be elevated to offensive coordinator while Steve Shimko - who worked exclusively with Emmett Morehead last season as QB’s coach - would have the co-offensive coordinator tag.

We talked weeks ago about how staying in-house made too much sense for Hafley at this point. After Frank Cignetti Jr. left and John McNulty - an outside hire - didn’t work out in 2022, the best bet to maintain some continuity with an offense that desperately needs it was to keep the hirings within the program and it seems like that’s the route BC is taking, while nothing is official yet.

The re-shifting won’t stop there as Brice reported that there’s talk about a reunion happening between the Eagles and Matt Applebaum for the vacant O-line coaching spot. Applebaum left BC for the Miami Dolphins last season, but is back on the market.

While some fans may disagree and believe the team needed new voices for the stagnant offense, Morehead and a lot of the younger skill guys showed some flashes towards the end of last season. Not only that, but with so many different combinations up front last year, having everyone on the same page with familiar terminology right from the jump of spring ball on March 3rd will only expedite the growth of the offense in 2023.