But that appears to be where things are headed after Garwo announced he announced on Monday that he plans to enter the NCAA's transfer portal.

Pat Garwo has been a staple in BC's football program for the last several years, so it will be odd to see him suiting up for another school next year.

Garwo first got his feet wet for the Eagles in 2019 as a freshman when he rushed for 73 yards, though he started his career buried on the BC depth chart. He made a similarly modest contribution in 2020 (33 carries, 122 yards) but over the '21 and '22 campaigns he was the leading rusher for Boston College.

Garwo rushed for 1,045 yards on 205 carries (5.1 YPC, 7 TD) in 2021. Last year the BC rushing offense was historically bad, but he still led the team with 403 yards and three scores on the ground.

Garwo played in five games this year and had 52 carries for 270 yards, but injuries forced him out of action.

He has one season of eligibility wherever he ends up.

Junior Kye Robichaux led the running back room in rushing this year with 691 yards and is in line to return in 2024.