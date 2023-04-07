While the focus outside of BC will be how the Eagles are going to replace Zay Flowers, the wide receiver room is more than confident they'll be just fine.



One of the guys that is poised to have a big year is Dino Tomlin, son of Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin. Tomlin broke onto the scene last year against NC State and with plenty of help around him, this offense could surprise people this season.Tomlin met with the media for the first time this spring earlier in the week...



ON MAKING HIS OWN WAY DESPITE THE TOMLIN NAME ALREADY BEING WELL-KNOWN IN FOOTBALL FOR HIS FATHER

"I always feel like I have something to prove. Growing up, I always felt like I was a target, especially in Pittsburgh. So, I’m always trying to prove that I’m supposed to be here. I felt like last year was the first time I felt like I was supposed to be a college football player. I hadn’t really done much until last year. It felt good to finally prove I belong here, but now I’m trying to go past that.”



ON HAFLEY COMPARING HIM TO FLOWERS FROM AN ENERGY STANDPOINT AND IF HE TAKES PRIDE IN BEING THAT GUY FOR THE TEAM

“I hope so, You can only play football for so long, so, yeah, every time I’m out there I’m just going to enjoy it every time. It could be my last year. I’m in my fifth year, you never know when it’s over. You always try to enjoy it. I don’t know if I’m like Zay though, Zay’s different, he’s high energy. I just try to enjoy it every day.”



ON THE RECEIVER ROOM BEING READY TO STEP UP

"I definitely think we’re a lot more mature this year than last year. Other than Zay and J-Gill, we kind of kept everybody. I feel like there’s a lot of continuity and everyone’s one year older, so there’s a lot less silliness. I feel good about it.”



ON HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH EMMETT MOREHEAD

“Another year with him, I definitely feel a lot more comfortable. To the point where, this is the first time since high school I’ve really had one quarterback. I can feel real good about adjustments, when he’s going to make it, and a lot of it we don’t even have to say much, so it’s pretty good.”



ON WHAT HE WANTS TO DO BETTER PERSONALLY

“I’d like to make a lot more plays, obviously. Definitely worked on my cardio. Last year I got tried because I wasn’t used to taking as many reps. So, that’s one thing. Also, special teams, I want to be able to help on special teams as much as possible.”



ON RETURNING HOME FOR THE MATCHUP IN PITTSBURGH AND IF IT'LL HAVE A LITTLE MORE JUICE FOR HIM

“You’ve got to respect every game. I’m going home, haven’t played at home in a while, so, yeah, it’s going to be cool, but we’ve got to respect every opponent.”