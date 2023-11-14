Skeete spoke Monday after practice for (I believe) the first time this season. Having covered him throughout his CM career I can tell you the kid's one of the nicest people you'll ever meet and he's got a Zay-like quality about him when he walks in the room. He's also starting to have a big impact on the field and will need to be a big contributor heading down the stretch here.



On if he thinks he's grown as a player in his first season

“I definitely do think I’ve grown as a player. Just being around Coach Wyatt and a bunch of other great athletes, the other great wide receivers that are here, they’ve helped me to develop, helped me to put details into my game. Just helping me master what I need to do.”



On his biggest lesson learned so far about D1 ball

“Details. Being where you’re supposed to be at the right time. Just executing, play harder than the guy in front of you.”



On having to wait around to make an impact this season



"It’s a long process, the season’s always long. For someone starting off not playing, you’ve just got to be humble. Just do your work. Do what you’re supposed to do and eventually, you’ll get where you want to be.”



On if he still talks to his former HS coach at CM John DiBiaso



“I do (still talk to him on a regular basis). He’s helped me since my senior year, just mentoring me, He’s always told me what it would be like or what to expect, so his words have stuck with me and I’ve used them. But yeah, I do still talk to him on a weekly basis.”



On what's it's meant to him to contribute to the big local D1 school in Massachusetts



"“It means a lot. I’ve got a lot of family and people around. Just being a good athlete, being here doing what I’m supposed to do where I grew up, it means a lot to me.”



On if he still talks to teammates at CM, thoughts on their run and importance of Gillette playoff experience during his Super Bowl run

“Oh, yeah, I do. They’re doing good. I think they’ll end up winning it all. I might be biased. Just (Hafley) being there (at the state championship Super Bowls), there was a play where Max made scored on a corner. Coach Hafley was standing right there, I ran over and we got a chance to, you know, he got a chance to experience that being right there and seeing him right there just meant a lot.”



On sharing this first season at BC with CM teammate Max Tucker



"It’s great, that’s been my brother since we grew up. Same high school, same middle school. we always played together, so it’s great to have him here. He’s a good DB, aggressive guy that likes to come down and make hard tackles. He flies around the field, he’s fast. He’s a great athlete. It’s good to have him here. It’s fun, it feels like high school all over again.”



On making sure his body can hold up for the rest of the season since it's longer than the HS season

“Just treatment. After every practice, every game I’m in the trainer’s room doing everything I can to get my body right, back to 100%. Got to stay healthy it’s a long season.”