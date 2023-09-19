CHESTNUT HILL - After his big scoop-and-score during the FSU game last week, Khari Johnson met with the media for a few minutes on Monday to talk about the game and some other things.



Here's what Johnson had to say in what (I think) was his first official weekly press conference appearance...



On if there was a different energy with the team on Sunday



"Oh, definitely. I mean, obviously no one likes to lose, but this is a tough team. Ever since fall camp, Coach has been kind of helping us find our identity. You know, being down late in that game, I felt like we banded together and finally put two-and-two together. This is a gritty team. We play for one another, so, the energy on Sunday was definitely up and we're looking forward to our next opponent."



On what DB's are taught when facing bigger receivers



"As we all know, Florida State has talented receivers. Going into game plan, Coach is always talking about how we needed to re-route them, get our hands on them. The back end, the whole defensive back end, we kind of took that as a challenge amongst ourselves, to go out there and compete with those guys. Get into their chest and you know, it was a great opportunity for our back end to improve. I'm proud of us."



On if the physicality from DB's was a reason FSU was only 2-12 on third down



"No doubt. Our game plan was to be physical and aggressive. Coach Hafley's been...lately, his speeches have just been lighting a fire under the whole team about how we deserve to be in these types of games. This is a new team, new year, so...the game plan definitely on third down was to be aggressive. Try to impose ourselves."



On his fumble recovery touchdown



"Man, it felt great to be back home at this prestigious school that I've been wanting to go to since I was a little kid. Being able to, you know, turn up the crowd for a little bit. It was great, man. I'm a Bostonian. I loved it."



On the mindset heading out for a road game for the first time this season



"Take one day at a time, you know? This is a team where this year, we've had our ups and downs, but we're still confident. We're still hungry. We're looking to prove ourselves and we're seeing a really good opponent, so we've got to take each day by itself."



On if he thinks BC has played to the level of its competition this year and why



"I would say there are some things we need to clean up as a team as a whole. Nothing too glaring. I feel like we have our best ball ahead of us."



On if he's taken teammates to any of his favorite local places



"Yeah. I mean, there are some nice spots around the city that I've had the opportunity to take my guys around. You know, there are a couple good food spots I like to take them to, a couple spots in The North End. Earl's Kitchen I want to take them to, pretty nice spot...yeah, definitely. Got some of the best food in the country here."