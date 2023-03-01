The QP Flu Game. Has a nice ring to it, right?

That’s what Makai Ashton-Langford called Quinten Post’s performance in the thrilling 71-69 road win against Wake Forest on Tuesday night. Ashton-Langford may have had the game-winning shot, but Post had 19 points and three rebounds off the bench.

Just a day before, Post’s head coach Earl Grant wasn’t sure the big man would even be making the trip.

“He didn’t practice the last two days, we had two or three guys sniffling, so in my heart, I just said we’re going to use who we’ve got,” Grant said. “He did a little bit yesterday in practice and said coach, I’m going to try and go. So, brought him off the bench, he got in the game and started sweating and felt pretty good. Going into it, we thought we might not have him and were just going to try and use what we had. Really fortunate he was out there because he did a lot of great things. We needed him today.”

Post tells it a bit differently though, as you’d expect from a player.

“In my mind, there was never a doubt,” he said. “I didn’t practice yesterday or the day before. Yesterday, honestly I felt terrible. I barely could get out of bed, but I told the guys that I wanted to travel with them and try to be there for them, regardless. I definitely didn’t feel 100%, but with the help of our athletic trainer, he helped me through it kind of, and at first it was kind of rough. In the second half I found my flow, tried to have my energy high and help the guys, even just through my emotions, not even though playing. I’m glad we pulled it out.”

“That’s the Flu Game QP, man,” Ashton-Langford quickly added with a smile. Not only was the win a response to a 22-point blowout at home against the Demon Deacons a month ago, but it also moved BC to .500 (15-15) with a chance to finish a game above on Saturday afternoon when Georgia Tech visits for Senior Day. The Eagles can also get to an even 10-10 in ACC play with a win over the Yellow Jackets.

Post knew how big the game was given the energy around the program lately and he wasn’t going to miss it if physically capable.

“I think, for us, this is just a momentum builder,” he said. “I think, this kind of feels like last year, only better. Last year we gained some momentum into the (ACC) tournament and performed well. I think this year, we’re just hoping to exceed what we did last year. I think the last two games we’ve been playing real good basketball. The basketball we try to stand for, BC basketball…a win like this is just so good for us, so gritty. I think it’s a momentum builder.”

The Eagles will go as far as Post takes them this season, wherever that may be. Nights like last Wednesday and then again on Tuesday are showing a suddenly growing fan base what fun, exciting college basketball can look like in these parts again…but Post will need to stick around for more of this. That’s a 2024 problem though. For now, enjoy this weekend and then the ride in Greensboro next week. Who knows, maybe, just maybe, there’s a dance coming up too.

If not, there will always be The Storm at Conte and now, The QP Flu Game.