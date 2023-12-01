BC has targeted another DB in the transfer portal.



Former Western Kentucky DB from Houston, TX, Upton Stout posted to social media that he picked up an offer from the Eagles on Friday.



"Blessed to be offered by Boston College!" he wrote on Twitter with an image of Alumni Stadium during a night game.



Stout appeared in six games this season for Western Kentucky as a redshirt sophomore, totaling 19 solo tackles (29 total), 0.5 sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception, five QB hits and eight pass break ups. Stout can also return punts as well.



The 5'9", 185lb. defensive back has picked up offers from BC, Virginia Tech, Tulsa, Ole Miss, Cincinnati, Houston, Memphis, Washington State, West Virginia and Pitt so far.