CHESTNUT HILL - After a month long grind, BC is finally onto the regular season.



The Eagles wrapped up a physical, intense training camp with a short, one hour session on Sunday morning. The next time BC hits the field on Tuesday, it'll be a game week.



Here's everything from Sunday morning's session...



-The Falmouth HS coaching staff was on hand, as well as (I think) 2-3 NFL scouts, although I never got a look at which shirts they had on representing which team. Little surprising more HS staffs didn't take advantage of the open door O'Brien had for them this summer.



-Reed Harris was out of his yellow non-contact jersey. Jude Bowry didn't participate after getting a little banged up, but should be good to go this week. Cam Martinez was also out again, hopefully he's good to go next week because he's had a good camp. Still no Logan Taylor. I asked Coach O'Brien about him after practice and he said he thinks he's on a good track and the team should know more about his timetable this week. Still no James either (haven't gotten much on what he's dealing with), so it looks like Jacobe is QB2 heading into Tallahassee.



-More scout team work early on with the defense working off of cards following stretch/indy/light 7-on-7.



-Kickoff and onside kick work a little before 10:30.



-First full team period at 10:30...



*TC - Handoffs to Robichaux (x2), Cheek PBU and a near INT for Turner, incompletion.

*Robinson - Handoff to Turbo, (missed this play), handoff Turbo, play blown dead (coverage by defense).

*Montague - QB run, crosser to Brunelle, incomplete swing pass for Jones, run by McDonald.



-Onto 7-v-7...



*TC - Deep post to Bradley (great ball), sideline comeback to Bond, out to Franklin, incomplete deep for Dino (Tucker in coverage).

*Robinson - Incompletion, deep slant for Dino, PBU for Hala against Morales, incompletion deep.

*Montague - Quick pass to Edgehille, PBU for Charlie Comella underneath vs. Nate Johnson, INT deep downfield for Omar Thornton vs. Ragan, PBU deep by Tommy Cusick.



-7-v-7 down in the red zone...



*TC - Quick out to Ward, incomplete back left corner for Bradley, out to Turbo, TD to Franklin on a little stick-&-nod route (best route in Madden, works every time).

*Robinson - Comeback for Harris, incomplete back left corner for Harris, short pass to Jones, INT in the end zone (I think) by Cheek.



-Quick work on various third down scenarios, TC had a couple really nice throws to Bond and Skeete at this point. I thought he was very good on intermediate and sideline throws Sunday. Robinson's 'drive' had three sacks from Kahlil Ali, Sedarius McConnell and Owen McGowan.



-Punt work at 11. Candotti had two sick pitching wedge-esque punts dropped inside the five yard line.



-Big cheer goes up when O'Brien calls the guys up at 11:13, officially ending camp.



