No. 1 Women's Lax Opens National Title Defense With Blowout of Loyola

CHESTNUT HILL - Top-ranked BC beat No. 10 Loyola 21-7 in the season opener for both teams on Friday afternoon.

It was good, but not good enough for the Eagles.

Coming off a national title, BC has plenty of veteran leadership back and the best goalie in the country in Shea Dolce, but there's also some huge pieces of the puzzle that are missing.

No more Kayla Martellio. No more Cassidy Weeks. No more Belle Smith. No more Sydney Scales. No more Ryan Smith.

So, while Rachel Clark (7 goals) and Emma LoPinto (6 goals) are two of the key returners who quickly picked up the offensive slack and the Eagles held a 12-2 halftime lead, the program is at a place where perfection is the goal every single day.

The third quarter was sloppy enough (4-3 in favor of BC, sloppy by their standards) that head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein wanted her team to work on some things after the game.

Good, but not good enough.

"I loved our aggression on the draw and on the ride, we had 13 caused turnovers today, that's a good number," she said. "I was really happy with our 1-v-1 defense. I was very happy with our two-way middies. I think they did their jobs perfectly on both ends of the field. I thought our shooting was spectacular. I think we have to bring more of our traditional motion offense back. We didn't look as smooth as I was hoping.

"I'm really not happy with the beginning of the third quarter. We told them. I said 'this team is smart, this team is well-coached, this team is hungry. If we don't win the first five minutes we lose the third quarter and in my opinion we lost the third quarter. We just need to have a better response after halftime and trust me, we'll get to the bottom of that."

Before the game, the Eagles put one final stamp on the special 2024 season, unveiling a championship banner hanging above the benches along with a 2021 title banner and ACC championship banners inside Fish Field House as well.

"We've been waiting so long," said Clark. "It's like the best feeling in the world. Me and McKenna (Davis) live together and we were joking about how it felt like Christmas morning today. It's just...whenever we get the opportunity to play on this field, to represent BC lacrosse - especially as seniors - it's so much fun. I'm just out here to have fun."

"This culture, this team is so special and to be a part of it, I'm just forever grateful to be able to do it," added LoPinto.

With Dolce back in the cage and Abbey Herod back at the draw, 2025 soon got underway and the Eagles had a 5-1 lead after one. quarter

Clark finished a feed from Davis (1 goal, 2 assists) to get things rolling. Davis, Lydia Colasante, and two more from LoPinto were the other tallies.

A Dolce save and transition goal early by Clark in the second pushed it 6-1. Loyola answered, but it was all BC from there. Clark made her early Tewaaraton case potting four of the next six goals, with LoPinto getting the other two for a 10-goal lead at the break.

One of the biggest noticeable differences in Clark's game this year - and many of her teammates as well - was the speed. The Eagles work tirelessly on it and the offseason training has paid off.

"(Assistant strength and conditioning coach) Nick (Cidado)...everything about this team, like, we do everything with so much intention. I'm in the best shape of my life," said Clark. "It's thanks to this staff. Nick, everyone is on us about nutrition, speed, agility, all of it."

"This fall was hard but we all know it's for a purpose," said LoPinto. "You have to push yourself and push the people around you. I think that's why we're so successful."

Loyola scored back-to-back goals to open the third before LoPinto scored on a free position to make it 13-4. After another tally from the visitors, freshman Devon Russell potted her first career goal on a feed from Molly Driscoll. Driscoll scored the next one late in the third and Kylee Colbert added another to make it 16-5 after three.

Clark capped off her big day with a lefty rocket with 8:40 remaining. Junior Brook McLoy, freshman Giulia Colarusso and Herod all added goals in the final quarter with running time implemented.

Dolce wasn't tested often but had eight saves. BC lost the draw battle 19-12 - thanks in large part to Loyola star Chase Boyle - but out-shot Loyola 42-18.

"I felt so prepared as a team to go at it at the first draw," Colasante added. "That first whistle, I thought we were more than ready. We came out with a lot of energy and a vengeance."

The Eagles are back at it on the road Sunday afternoon with a quick trip over to BU.