While Quinten Post’s big performance gained most of the attention coming out of BC’s win over Notre Dame on Saturday - and rightfully so - there was another big performance that also turned out to be historic.

Makai Ashton-Langford scored 20 points in the win, but he also broke the 1,000 point mark for his career in the process. Obviously, being on the road there was no stoppage of the game or any ceremonies, but Ashton-Langford did get a small celebration in the locker room postgame.

“They (teammates) were in there cheering for me, throwing water on me and stuff in the locker room as soon as they found that out,” Ashton-Langford said with a big smile.

Ashton-Langford had been near the number for a while, but admittedly may have been pressing a bit to get there until he just stopped thinking about it. Funny how that works.

“My dad, my father had told me I was 14 points away like after last game (a loss to UNC) and I totally forgot about that this game,” he said. “I think that kind of helped me. Mentally, I think that helped me for sure to forget about that and just play. That’s a big accomplishment for sure."

If Boston College is going to make noise down the stretch and in the ACC tournament, Ashton-Langford will be the second-most important guy on the team behind Post. Ashton-Langford is the one with the big game experience and the ability to control the game whenever he wants as the point guard. Ashton-Langford’s ability to get others involved, but also take over when necessary will be an important balance he needs to find.

Ashton-Langford also brings a calming demeanor to this young team that’s extremely valuable. The laid back, yet focused approach to each game is why BC fans should be confident in where this team is headed. Scoring 1,000 points may not seem like much in a day where the three pointer is used so much and in a time where you can play for five or maybe even six years thanks to the transfer portal, but when you’re on a team that isn’t a three-first team, it’s definitely impressive.

Ashton-Langford is the straw that stirs the drink and hopefully for Eagles’ fans, breaking the 1,000 point threshold will now free up the dynamic PG mentally to keep doing his thing at an even higher level throughout the second half of this season. "I’m definitely happy about that, but we got a lot more season left, so we’ve got to carry this on and see where that takes us from there," he added.