Earl Grant has told us all year that he wanted his team playing its best basketball in March.



Well, for at least one night, BC looked as good as it has all year when it mattered most.



In the opening round of the ACC tournament, BC got a dominant performance from Quinten Post and aside from a hiccup late in the second half, cruised to an 81-65 win over Miami.



BC (18-14) extends its season for at least another night and the Eagles will take on No. 6 Clemson at 9:30 on Wednesday night.



Post finished with 30 points and 13 rebounds. Jaeden Zackery added 16 and Claudell Harris pitched in 12. As a team, BC shot 49% from the field while Miami shot just 38% and 24% from three. The Eagles and out-rebounded the 'Canes 43-36.



This was the third time we've played them in a very short amount of time, so I knew the matchup...I knew what I had to do offensively and defensively," Post told ACC Network during his postgame interview on set. "I think shots just found me. I tried to establish myself down low. I'm trying to make the right reads, get my guys involved and everything went pretty well tonight.



"I'm just really glad that we are advancing."



After a bit of a slow start, Post scored 11 straight points for the Eagles as BC went up 18-13. A layup from Zackery made it 20-13 and two more from Post pushed it to 22-13, forcing a Hurricanes timeout with 12:21 left in the half.



Over the next few minutes, BC made it a 14-0 run with a three from Madsen and free throws for Post, upping the lead to 27-14. After one of two free throws for Miami snapped the run, Donald Hand Jr. immediately buried a three. BC maintained a 10-point lead as the clock ticked under eight minutes with Post getting fouled going to the rim just before a timeout, he would knock both down.



BC went 1-9 over the next couple minutes and started committing turnovers while Miami went on a 12-4 run to cut it to 34-26. A Harris three made it 11 again, but with just under three minutes to play Post and Harris both made excellent passes eventually leading to an easy Devin McGlockton layup and a 41-28 lead. The Eagles took a 47-32 lead into the locker room after a corner three from Zackery in the closing seconds.



BC shot 50% from the field (17-34) and 40% (8-20) from three in the first 20 minutes. The Eagles also went 5-5 from the line, had 10 assists to the Hurricanes' three and dominated the glass 25-18. Post led the way with 17 and Zackery had 11.



"Good teams make runs," said Grant. "Miami's got some good players. So, they can make shots, they're big and physical. They've got an All-Conference player, guys that can make a lot of threes. So, teams are going to make runs. We just stayed steady and our guys just continued to execute and they got back on track."



"I would say it's been a big thing in practice," Zackery said of the team rebounding. "We've been talking about rebounding down and box points, so the biggest thing we work on is just getting to the rim and we know we have two of the best rebounders in the conference with Devin and QP. But, we know we have great guards that can rebound too and it shows in the stats every game. We just made it a big point of getting to the rim and being the physical team we are. We benefit from it."



Both teams opened the second half hot, but BC soon cooled off and five minutes in, Miami went on a 6-0 run and cut the deficit to 10 points (56-46). A Post layup with 13 minutes left halted the run and made it a 12-point game again.



Following a forced shot clock violation about a minute later, BC matched its biggest lead at 16 with a Zackery floater in the lane heading into the under-12 timeout.



Things quickly got dicey for BC over the next three-plus minutes as Miami went on a run and cut it to 64-56. A McGlockton layup and huge Post steal and three sequence helped slow things down a bit and put BC back up 69-56 with 7:12 left. A Hand three pointer pushed it to 13 with just under six remaining.



Harris hit a deep dagger three with 3:18 to go as the Eagles went up 14 (74-60). Post eclipsed the 30-point mark with a tip in to put the finishing touches on his dominant performance.



One more victory most likely gives BC a shot at the NIT, but the Eagles have bigger goals this week. The key to giving themselves a shot against a Clemson team that beat them earlier this year (albeit without Post) will be the recovery process the next 24 hours.



"I feel like us (Harris and Zackery) being veterans, we have to lead the team. Not only being good on the court, but off the court as well," said Harris. "Hydrate, eating well, making sure we getting rest, making sure we're stretched. Making sure everything is right mentally, physically and emotionally to be ready for tomorrow."



Grant is now 4-2 in ACC tourney games and legitimately believes that this Eagles team has a shot to make a run this week.



"You're playing hard, you're playing team defense and that's giving us a chance," Grant told his team in the locker room. "We've got a fighter's chance. I keep telling you, but everybody's got to fight.



"Great job, let's get on to the next game. We're going to move on and try to advance again."



