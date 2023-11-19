Another day, another bit of proof that maybe this year really will be different after all.



A year ago, the early season non-conference games killed the Eagles. On Saturday evening, BC struggled for a bit with Harvard before pulling away for a 73-64 win. The Eagles are now 4-0 to start the year for the first time since 2008.



The fact that BC hasn't been able to start 4-0 in 15 years is wild given how soft the schedule *usually* is to start the year. Quinten Post had a monster game with 20 points, 19 boards and two assists along with five blocks. Jaden Zackery added 18 points with six rebounds and five assists and Caludell Harris Jr. poured in 19.



BC actually trailed by two at halftime (35-33) before outscoring Harvard 40-29 in the second half, including holding Harvard scoreless for the final two minutes of the game.



"We've got a resilient group," head coach Earl Grant said when asked about his team's ability to answer runs from Harvard consistently. "We've got a bunch of experienced guys, hard playing guys. They've got a lot of character, they play with grit. I knew the game was going to be a challenge. They (Harvard) have a good program, they've got good players. I didn't know exactly how it would go, I knew it would be a challenge, but I also felt like we'd break away at some point."



That point didn't come until late in the game, but it came. Harris buried a three with 3:50 remaining to put BC up 64-61. Two Zackery free throws pushed the lead to five and another three from Harris with just 2:15 remaining made it 69-61. From there, it was Zackery's shooting down the stretch that helped close out the nine-point win.



"We kind of know what it takes, especially these last two, three years we've played here," Zackery said about finishing these kinds of games out. "We know no matter what the score is, you've just got to persevere, just keep fighting. We know what we're capable of. We knew coming in we were a stronger, better team...we just weren't playing like it that first half."



"I think it's been really good for me to get that experience in non-conference," Post added on dealing with some tough matchups down low early on in the season. "I had to work all night. I was pretty gassed towards the end, I'll say that."



BC is now headed to Kansas City for the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame Classic this week with games against Colorado State (Wednesday) and then either Creighton or Loyola (Thanksgiving).