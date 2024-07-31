I'm reaching out to fellow Rivals writers covering various teams to try and get their thoughts on BC opponents this season.



Curt Weiler covers the Seminoles and was kind enough to get back to me with some pretty interesting thoughts for five questions I had for him. We're now just 33 days away until the lights come on down in Tallahassee



Here's our exchange:

Biggest question for FSU on offense and defense this season?



"I think when you look at FSU’s offense, there are real concerns about the lack of an especially proven option at wide receiver. After losing Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson to the NFL, FSU has no wide receivers or tight ends who have amassed so much as 300 receiving yards in a season at the FBS level. FSU is not lacking in options, from promising Alabama transfer Malik Benson to long-tenured options like Ja’Khi Douglas and Kentron Poitier to sophomore Hykeem Williams, a former five-star recruit. But on an offense where pretty much everything else is solid, that’s the big question.

On defense, I look at the linebackers. FSU benefits from largely playing a 4-2-5 defense, meaning it doesn’t need a ton of linebackers in the rotation. But entering the season, DJ Lundy is the only player in the room with much production or experience at FSU. Again, there are a pair of high-upside SEC transfers at the position and a few younger players I like. But it’s the only real question on the defense with a lot to like about the defensive line and the secondary."

Is it National Championship or bust for the Seminoles this season?



" I think that was more the case last year when FSU had so many players return and looked like a national-title dark horse in the preseason before it was snubbed.

This year, I think it’s more College Football Playoff or bust. In the new 12-team era, the ACC Champ will be in the field every year. FSU is right there with Clemson and Miami as the expected leaders in the conference. If FSU repeats as ACC Champs and makes the CFP, this will be a successful season whatever happens after that. And even if FSU doesn’t make the CFP, I think people will be satisfied so long as the team gets to at least 8 or 9 wins. Very few people are expecting another 12-0 season."

How can FSU lose this game?



"I think we saw the blueprint last year in Chestnut Hill. Obviously, it’ll be harder for BC to win in Tallahassee than at home, but Thomas Castellanos, when he’s on like he was last year vs. FSU, is a lethal dual-threat QB.

Although FSU has the benefit of two extra days to recover with the BC game slated for Labor Day night on Monday, I also can envision a world where FSU doesn’t bounce back the best from traveling back from Ireland. Body clocks are wild things and I feel like we have seen that effect at times as the NFL has added more international games."

Is BC being taken seriously by the FSU fan base?



"Similarly, I would bet FSU fans take BC a bit more seriously after last year’s game. They believed that 2023 game would be a blowout and we all saw what happened.

Again, I do think it’s a much harder game for BC on the road than at home. And I’m not sure FSU fans think it will go down to the wire like it did last season. But there are definitely some harsh flashbacks to Castellanos (and Treshaun Ward from his time at FSU) that won’t have FSU fans totally discounted the Eagles."

Why didn't it work for Treshaun Ward at FSU? Is there concern he could come back to haunt them in this one?



"I don’t think it’s right to say that things didn’t work out for Treshaun Ward at FSU. He’s a remarkable story of betting on yourself, working his way from walk-on to major contributing member of the Seminoles’ running back rotation. It’s just that he wanted something (being a true featured back) that FSU wasn’t going to give him both because it had Trey Benson and it normally runs more of a running back by committee than any one player at the position.

If memory serves, he even got a farewell tweet from Mike Norvell expressing gratitude for what he had done when he announced after the 2022 season that he was entering the portal. I’m sure there are quite a few FSU coaches and players who will be very happy to see him back in Doak and I’m sure he’ll be glad to be back as well.

The fans will surely feel the same way, although that could quickly change if he were to break a run or two during the game."