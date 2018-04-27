Boston College defensive end Harold Landry has been selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft with 41st overall pick by the Tennessee Titans.

Landry, a three-year starter for the Eagles, is second all-time in the BC record book with 26 career sacks and 47.5 career tackles for loss. He broke out as a sophomore, where he made 15.5 tackles for loss with 4.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

As a junior, he got on the national radar as an AP All-America Second Team member and All-ACC First Team member. He lead the nation with seven forced fumbles and 16.5 sacks, the latter of which is a BC record. He was second in the ACC with 22 tackles for loss, and had four pass breakups and an interception that came in the Eagles' victory over Maryland in the Quick Lane Bowl.

In his senior year, Landry played eight games before his season ended with an ankle injury against Virginia Tech. He had five sacks and 38 tackles in limited play, and was dominant enough to still earn a spot on the All-ACC Third Team. Landry also spent part of the season preparing to play outside linebacker, a position he is project to play in the NFL.

Landry is the first player recruited by Steve Addazio's regime at BC to be drafted by an NFL team, and 11th player overall, joining Andre Williams, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Nate Freese, Kaleb Ramsey, Ian Silberman, Andy Gallik, Brian Mihalik, Justin Simmons, Steven Daniels, John Johnson, and Matt Milano.