Well, this is why BC fans can't have nice things.

Just when it seemed like the program might be gaining some momentum, Pete Thamel dropped an absolute bombshell around 6 on Tuesday night.

Head coach Jeff Hafley is leaving the program to take the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator position.

"He wants to go coach football again in a league that is all about football," Thamel reported. "College coaching has become fundraising, NIL and recruiting your own team and transfers. There's no time to coach football anymore."