Hafley Leaving For Packers DC Job
Well, this is why BC fans can't have nice things.
Just when it seemed like the program might be gaining some momentum, Pete Thamel dropped an absolute bombshell around 6 on Tuesday night.
Head coach Jeff Hafley is leaving the program to take the Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator position.
"He wants to go coach football again in a league that is all about football," Thamel reported. "College coaching has become fundraising, NIL and recruiting your own team and transfers. There's no time to coach football anymore."
Hafley got his first bowl win this year, but had a roller coaster career in his four seasons at the helm of the program, irking many alumni and donors and ultimately losing a large majority of the fan base. The timing is pretty tough too, with winter workouts in full swing and the second NSD next Wednesday.
As far as a couple of early names for replacements, off the top of my head Chudzinski taking over makes the most sense right now in terms of keeping some continuity. But, keep an eye on Brian Flores. Former Alum that would unquestionably command respect immediately. The only problem is, he obviously wouldn't have recruiting experience. We've also heard some scuttlebutt regarding Kentucky OC Liam Coen, who also has local ties.
The list of names will obviously be bigger as this all develops.
BC fans now need to worry about guys like Castellanos and others hopping into the portal with such an abrupt departure from Hafley.
We'll have more on this tonight and in the coming days...
