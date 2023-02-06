BC may have blown a chance to get a big win against Syracuse at home on Saturday night, but one guy continued to show how valuable he’s going to be to the building process going forward.

Prince Aligbe was a man possessed in the first half, making his presence known on both ends of the floor. Aligbe had eight points, eight rebounds an assist and a thunderous block at one point, sending the ball into orbit. But, it wasn’t just the stats, it was the way he played while on the floor.

The 6’6, 225lb. freshman from Minnesota brought the energy, some physicality and at the time, some shooting that BC desperately needed (and continues to need) in the first half. Aligbe - like many others on the team so far this year - has had to adjust on the fly, bouncing between positions or a starting role depending on who’s in or out that particular game. He’s taken it in stride and his head coach certainly appreciates the flexibility and adaptability from a young guy.

“He played 32 minutes, that’s high for his minutes, but I thought he played well,” Earl Grant said after the Syracuse game. “He really rebounded the ball well, eight rebounds and four of them were offensive. He’s playing well, he’s developed a lot.” We had to move (Prince) to the small forward, he had played power forward all year, so I think those guys are just trying to make the adjustment to the best of their abilities. I know you go to the chiropractor for those spinal adjustments, I feel like I’ve been going to a chiropractor, all year it’s been an adjustment.”

While we’ve talked about how young this team is to death and how this group is still learning together, part of that is waiting for guys to learn what it takes to remain consistent at that level. Whether it’s getting their bodies right or just learning little intricate details “inside the ropes’ so to speak, Aligbe is one of those guys that’s still trying to find the top version of himself as an ACC basketball player.

It also doesn’t help when you miss a big chunk of the season, a story that’s been all too familiar with many guys this season. Still, Aligbe is proving to be one of the biggest positives that Eagles fans can take away from this season, whenever it ends.

“Obviously, he’s still not 100% as it pertains to his athleticism and his ability to move because he missed the first 10 games,” Grant added. “I’m excited to see him continue to develop.”