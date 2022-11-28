Now that the 2022 season has officially come to an end, there are a few important questions surrounding the BC football program.

Will changes be made with the staff? Will Phil Jurkovec return? Which players will hit the transfer portal? Which players will head to the NFL Draft?

After the 32-23 loss to Syracuse Saturday night, one of those players who has a lot to figure out is running back Pat Garwo. Garwo had a solid final game and if he chooses to return, could be a big part of this growing offense as the veteran leader.

With guys like Joe Griffin, Alex Broome and Emmett Morehead showing they’re ready to take over, he could provide some fantastic veteran leadership for one final run. Garwo gave a little bit of an idea of how that process might unfold, which would be similar for many guys.

“I have another year of eligibility. I’ll have a lot of meetings with the coaches and see in regards to grades and stuff, next level, stuff like that. I just know there’s still work to be done. Have a lot of great relationships I made here and so, we’ll have those meetings coming up and we’ll see.”

One guy who most certainly won’t be coming back is Zay Flowers. After another record setting night to end his BC career, Flowers will now dive right into combine season before the NFL Draft. There’s a real possibility he could be a first round pick when it’s all said and done.

Garwo was asked to reflect on his time as a teammate of Zay’s following that Syracuse loss.

“Came in freshman year, Mike Schafone - he’s not here anymore, but his family - took me and Zay in and just made sure we were straight all the time,” he explained. “I’ve been close with Zay since we official visited in December, so I’ve known him for a while. We always talked about coming to BC on those official visits and we’re here. The years fly by and he’s a great player and an even better person though.”

Garwo has learned a lot about himself during his time at BC, but the trials and tribulations of this season taught him one major thing.

Consistency is key.

“Personally, the biggest thing is staying consistent how you do things, good or bad,” he added. “It really tests your love for football and your love for who you say you are. Your work ethic and your dedication to your craft. You’ve just gotta stay consistent. Things aren’t going to go your way every year, but consistency takes you a long way.

“Always believe in yourself through any adversity and you’ll push through out to the other side. It might not come tomorrow it might not come in a month, but you’ll go to the other side eventually. So, I think this has just prepared me for life, really. You’ve got to take the small wins and big losses and I’m happy I was able to build relationships with the guys on the team. I’m sorry we didn’t get the win, but I’m just happy there’s bigger wins with the relationships I made, lifetime relationships.”