For those that follow the BC football program or live and die with every game, the next offensive coordinator decision could quite literally be the biggest decision anyone affiliated with the program has made since the Matt Ryan days.

This decision absolutely, positively needs to be a home run for head coach Jeff Hafley. Now, everyone from the staff, to players, to fans, to assistant coaches, to the people at the top of the food pyramid in the athletic department probably has an opinion or an idea of who the hire should be. The key for Hafley will be to ween out the terrible ideas or opinions and take the good/productive ones in with him during his final decision making process, whatever that might look like.

But, what do some former players think? After all, they were the ones in the middle of it all during their playing days and they probably have the best idea of what works and what doesn’t when it comes to play calling and communication on the sidelines or from up in the booth. Not only that, but the BC alumni group is a proud one and wants to see this team return to he “glory days’ or at least push for ACC title game contention.

On Thursday, I spoke with two former Eagles because I wanted to get their opinions on the coaching search. Both will remain anonymous, but there is a clear sense of frustration because of the passion these guys played with when they were wearing the maroon and gold inside Alumni Stadium and just how badly former players want to see this team succeed again. Here’s what each of them had to say about the next OC and the importance of continuity:

FORMER PLAYER 1

“There is a formula at Boston College. They need to recruit it and create a real identity that they can hang their hat on. That seems to be missing lately. The guy they bring in needs to identify the strengths they have offensively and play to those strengths. It starts at the line of scrimmage with the quarterback and offensive line.”