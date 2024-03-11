CHESTNUT HILL - QB1 Tommy Castellanos met the media following Day 1 of the BOB era on Monday.



TC was all smiles and seemed genuinely thrilled to be back. Here's everything he had to say:



On what he sees in the new offense



"A lot of passing the ball. A lot of trying to get explosive plays, throwing the ball downfield. A lot of good receivers now, so just trying to get those guys the ball, get the ball in their hands and let them make plays."



On if he sees himself becoming more of a dual threat QB & increasing his passing numbers



"Yes sir. I feel like this year there will be more passing and just developing and being polished."



On his reaction to Hafley leaving and reaction when hearing O'Brien was taking over



"Of course I was sad because (Hafley) got me here. But, then when we got (O'Brien) I was excited. He's coached a lot of great quarterbacks in the NFL and in college. So, hopefully he can get me to where I want to be."



On the team reaction when Hafley left & everyone deciding to come back



"I feel like it was just a team thing. We've got a couple of great leaders on this team and we just kind of put everybody together. It's never like 'who's here?' it's always us. It's our team and we run it. We came together as a team and said 'we're all gonna stay because we know what we can do next year.'



On new WR Jerand Bradley



"It's really good (having him). If I miss then I'm terrible. He's a really big target, he's really friendly and he can move for his size, so I think he'll be really big for us this year."



On if this WR room is deep



"Yes, of course. I think we've got some guys with different capabilities that can do different things and can be really special."



On how the culture, the tone and structure of Day 1 felt



"Today was pretty hyped. We had a lot of intensity, a lot of energy and I feel like guys are ready to continue to go forward."



On how excited he is for this season



"I'm very excited. The guys are very excited. I'm just continuing to think about Labor Day and moving forward."



On his decision to come back and if he even had to think about it



"I didn't. I automatically knew. These guys gave me the keys to this place, with Haf or without him. Boston has accepted me as family and the community, these guys and these people have treated me very well, so I decided to stay."



On if the upset win over SMU had an effect on guys deciding to stay



"I think so. Besides SMU, guys knew how the season went last year and what we could have done. We went 5-0 and had a good ;little win streak going and things kind of went downhill, but people knew on the team that we know what we're capable of. So, I think we all wanted to be part of that."



On the difference between BOB and Hafley personality wise



"They're both very good coaches, but I feel like the mentality O'Brien has is just what I want. Any time he steps in the team meeting or speaks and talks, he makes me smile and he lights a fire inside of me. Ready to play."