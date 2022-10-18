Boston College men's basketball enters the 2022-23 season with depth the program hasn't enjoyed in years. That's reflected in the team's KenPom preseason ranking (74th nationally and 10th in the ACC). But the media have picked the Eagles to finish 13th in the conference, only ahead of Pitt and Georgia Tech. North Carolina, which lost last year's National Championship to Kansas and is No. 1 in the AP's preseason Top 25, was selected as the preseason favorite to win the ACC. Compared to UNC's 90 first-place votes, Duke collected only two yet still ranks second in the ACC preseason poll. Virginia (six first-place votes), Miami (two first-place votes) and Florida State are third, fourth and fifth, respectively.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PZmZpY2lhbCAyMDIyIFByZXNlYXNvbiBQcmVkaWN0ZWQgT3JkZXIg b2YgRmluaXNoIGZvciBBQ0MgTWVuJiMzOTtzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwhIOKkte+4 jzxicj48YnI+8J+PgPCfk7A6IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IUGJi VTVvdlRKIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vSFBiYlU1b3ZUSjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2Y5SU9PZERnZUEiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9mOUlP T2REZ2VBPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFDQyBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFs bCAoQGFjY21iYikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hY2Nt YmIvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODI0ODczNDAxMzU1MjIzMDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxOCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

UNC senior forward/center Armando Bacot was voted ACC Preseason Player of the Year, and Duke freshman center Dereck Lively II was named ACC Rookie of the Year. BC didn't have an honoree on either the Preseason All-ACC First or Second Team. It's worth noting, however, that Eagles freshman guard/forward Prince Aligbe received one vote for ACC Rookie of the Year.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PZmZpY2lhbCAyMDIyIFByZXNlYXNvbiBBbGwtQUNDIE1lbiYjMzk7 cyBCYXNrZXRiYWxsIFRlYW0hIOKkte+4jzxicj48YnI+8J+PgPCfk7A6IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9IUGJiVTVvdlRKIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28v SFBiYlU1b3ZUSjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2V1WnN1NVdl aXMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ldVpzdTVXZWlzPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEFDQyBNZW4mIzM5O3MgQmFza2V0YmFsbCAoQGFjY21iYikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hY2NtYmIvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODI0ODc3NTIx NTA0MjE1MDQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxOCwgMjAy MjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK