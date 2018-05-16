We're counting down the 18 most important players for Boston College football in 2018 this May. This should give a good idea into the summer as to who will make a big impact for this team.

No. 7, Connor Strachan, #13, linebacker

BIO: Graduate student, 6-foot-0, 243 pounds, St. Sebastian's, Wellesley, Mass.

WHAT HE'S DONE: As a freshman, Strachan played sparingly before becoming the team's starter at weakside linebacker in his sophomore year. He had three fumble recoveries, tied for the lead in the ACC, with a whopping 75 tackles, 12.5 for a loss, two sacks, and two interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown against Howard. As a junior, he moved over to his natural position at middle linebacker for 11 starts, where he earned All-ACC Honorable Mention. He led the ACC with four recovered fumbles. He led BC with 80 tackles, 11 of which were for a loss and 3.5 sacks. Strachan saved his best games, 10 tackles apiece, against Wake Forest and Maryland to end the season. In 2017, he moved over to outside linebacker for two games before tearing his knee and receiving a medical redshirt.

WHY HE MATTERS: Strachan can add an extra dynamic to this team that the Eagles will lose from the departure of Harold Landry as he will be a pass rusher and run stopper at the outside linebacker position. He also brings five years of experience to a team that will trend younger at linebacker.

WHAT WE CAN EXPECT: It's hard to say for sure because we still haven't seen Strachan in action just yet as he rehabs his knee injury. But if he can regain the full strength of that knee and return to health, he'll easily be a draft pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and will likely lead the Eagles in tackles.