Dont'a Hightower Enjoying Working With Vinny DePalma So Far

We spoke with Pats defensive coaches on Thursday and I was trying to come up with some bye week content ideas.

A couple weeks ago, Dont'a Hightower - now the Pats' linebacker coach - said he and Vinny DePalma work closely together on game days.

So, when I had another chance, I asked Dont'a what he's seen from Vinny in terms of growing as a coach during his first season in the NFL:

"I didn't know Vinny before he got here, before we met here. But, I will say, the kid is smart. He's always asking questions. Whether it's asking me about how I see things as a linebacker or run fits...he's asking (Mayo) questions, he's asking (Demarcus Covington) about certain stuff. So, you can tell he's a guy that's ready to learn.

"I rely on him for a lot of things and he pulls through for me every time. He's been great for me in the linebacker room. He's been great for me. My first year has been good so far because of guys like him. We're in the same boat as far as getting in here, learning how to coach, learning what's expected from a coach and being able to use our tools.

"Vinny's been a big help."