Just 13 points, five rebounds and two assists.



It's a modest stat line and may have been the final one of Quinten Post's BC career. It also may not have been, time will tell.



Regardless of where the big man is next season, Post's final performance in 2023 should be remembered fondly. A game-time decision pretty much up until tip off, Post's head coach Earl Grant was pretty surprised he ended up playing, but his effort speaks volumes about what kind of team player he is.



"The fact that Quinten even played today, how he looked the last two days, give him a lot of credit for showing toughness, because I wasn't sure he'd play in the tournament just watching him and how he was moving around," Grant said.



Post legitimately had no idea if he'd be able to go, but wanted to suit up at least one more time with his teammates.



"I think it had been a day-to-day type thing for the whole weekend. This weekend I didn't feel ready to play at all, I was in a boot," Post explained. "Yesterday (Tuesday) I made the split time decision not to play, hoping that we would win and also just because I wasn't ready. I couldn't run on my ankle too well. A big shoutout, credit to our staff for getting me ready. A lot of massage therapy, a lot of ankle stability work. This morning I felt a lot better...still some pain, but I felt good enough to play."



If Post isn't a 'BC Guy' after this effort- whether he returns next season or not - then I'm not sure what that even means anymore.