Catching up with BC commit Edwin Tara Kolenge
Edwin Tara Kolenge out of Clearwater Academy International in Florida gave Jeff Hafley's program big news in mid-June when he announced his verbal commitment to Boston College. Speaking with EagleA...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news