Here's a rundown of the latest bowl projections from prognosticators who bring postseason forecasting into focus.

Over at Athlon Sports the prediction is for Boston College to play in the Fenway Bowl three days after Christmas. The opponent: South Florida.

College football insider and reporter Brett McMurphy also predicts BC will compete in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl, but against UTSA.

Then over at ESPN.com, Kyle Bonagura projects Boston College to the Military Bowl in a matchup against SMU.

His colleague, Mark Schlabach, picks Boston College to take on SMU in the Fenway Bowl.

Jerry Palm handles the picks at CBSSports.com and he has the Eagles in the Fenway Bowl against South Florida.

Clearly, the near consensus has BC going to the Fenway Bowl against a Group of Five opponent, with Bonagura's pick as the outlier. But South Florida and SMU appear to be two prime candidates to take on the Eagles.