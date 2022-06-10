Bernabei-McNamee Brings Chris Meadows Aboard as Assistant

The staff overhaul continues for Joanna Bernabei-McNamee.

After promoting assistant Lindsay Wisdom-Hylton to recruiting coordinator, the soon-to-be fifth year Boston College women's basketball head coach hired Chris Meadows as an assistant Friday.

Earlier this offseason, Bernabei-McNamee brought aboard Sean Ehlbeck from University of Texas Arlington (UTA). Meadows and Ehlbeck will replace former assistants AJ Cohen and George Porcha.

On the court, BC will be tasked with filling the void left by seven transfers, including a pair of ACC stars. This comes after the Eagles narrowly missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the second time in four years.

Meadows will lend a hand in reconstructing the program Bernabei-McNamee has molded the last half decade.

"From the moment I met Chris, I was impressed with his infectious energy, high integrity, and communication skills" Bernabei-McNamee said in a BC Athletic statement. "He makes a lasting positive impression on everyone he meets.

She continued: "Through his experience as an elite skill developer, he has built meaningful relationships with players and coaches throughout the country. His journey as a trainer and mentor will help us tremendously in our recruiting efforts."

Meadows, most recently, was a program director for FBC Carolinas from 2018-21, and, before that, he served as the director for ASGR Carolina Elite from 2017-19.

He has three decades of coaching experience across the high school and AAU levels. Meadows has earned a reputation as a player developer—in that regard, he's even worked with Division I programs and NBA teams.

Meadows, who played for St. Bonaventure from 1990-92, founded Momentum Skills Academy in 2009. He worked there for 11 years. During that span, he was also the head varsity girls coach at both Central Cabarrus High School (2009-11) and Rocky River High School (2016-17) in North Carolina.

"With the winning culture, energy and mindset coach Bernabei-McNamee has brought to the program, Boston College women's basketball is on the rise to national prominence," Meadows said in the statement.