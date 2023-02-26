Who else still wants to revel in what we witnessed Wednesday night?

The upset against UVA was truly one of the biggest moments in BC athletics in quite some time, particularly for the basketball team. While a lot of hard work went into pulling it off obviously, there's one word that can some it up best as to why it happened. Poise.

Now, when you think of 18-21 or 22 year old kids, poise probably isn’t the first word you’d use to describe them for the most part.

Part of the Eagles’ growth - especially over the last week or so - has been showing more poise on both ends of the floor. Whether leading, down, cold or hot from the field, head coach Earl Grant has wanted his guys to be more mature when it comes to shot selection and defensive responsibility. In the upset, the BC defense held the Hoos to just 32% from the field while shooting 52% in what was (hopefully) a huge stepping stone for the Eagles heading into the final two regular season games and the ACC tournament.“We’ve been searching for offensive maturity for a long time,” Grant said following the massive win, which felt like a “one door closes, another opens” type of moment for BC in terms of program growth and leading some old habits behind.

“Virginia definitely…I really respect their program and what Tony Bennet’s done. I’ve watched it for 14 years. His first year there was my first year at Clemson, so I’ve seen it from the beginning. He’s sustained that program. There’s no easy basket you can get against them and you’ve got really work hard to stop them. I thought (Wednesday night) was a great test. We were excited about the game, we were excited for the challenge, we were. We were excited going into it. We knew it would be hard, but we wanted to see where we are. We played them a month ago and thought we had gotten better. We just played a really good game and I’m very thankful.”

Jaeden Zackery and Makai Ashton-Langford were at the forefront of the offensive and defensive maturity against Virginia. Zackery added four assists to his 12 points while Ashton-Langford poured in 16 and also had four assists. As a team, the Eagles had 14 assists and scored 34 points in the paint to UVA’s 20. If that number doesn’t scream offensive maturity, I’m not sure what else would.

“That was the biggest thing coming into today,” added Zackery. “I give credit to Coach Grant, Coach (Molinari), everybody that helped us scout for this game. They had us in practice being vocal, moving, having poise and that was the main focus, poise. Especially since last game (Grant) came up to me and had a meeting with me and was just like ‘just be poised things are going to work out,’ and today it did.”

Is BC suddenly this juggernaut that’s going to steamroll through the ACC tourney field? Probably not, but you’ve got to walk before you can run. BC’s ability to handle the big spot and heed Grant’s message of maturity could foreshadow some more big moments for the Eagles and their fan base in the near future.