Andre Hines is the latest Eagle to enter the transfer portal.



Hines had just six carries for 37 yards this season, but showed he can be a productive back, especially in the Syracuse game. Hines iced the game with some hard running after not getting a snap in his career at BC.



A bit of a bruiser, Hines will have two years of eligibility remaining and should get some interest around the country after showing what he's capable of on a national stage that night in New York.



"I'd like to thank Coach Hafley and Savon for these past 4 years," Hines posted to his social media accounts. "I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with 2 years of eligibility left."