Women's lax (and team USA) head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein was part of the Final 4 coaches Zoom press conference on Monday.Didn't get a chance to hope on (Pats OTA), but here's everything she had to say. The Eagles take on Syracuse in the second semifinal on Friday night at 5:30



.On the road to the Final 4 and what to expect in Cary, NC this weekend



"Yeah, I I think it's been a really exciting year. For lacrosse. The parody is unmatched. There's been so many surprises and upsets and incredible coaching performances. So I think it's been a really good year for the sport.Obviously, I'm very excited and honored to be back in the Final 4. To have a chance to compete against Syracuse.Expect a pretty tough matchup and a great game and I'm really looking forward to it."



On the familiarity with Syracuse



"Not much changes in our effort. It's still really hard work, really focused work. Trying to make sure that we can identify as many changes in the team that we can find. Most of the time, we're finding improvements, we're finding more deception. I think it's just about our team getting better. The years past really have nothing to do with what will happen this Friday. We're familiar, but it doesn't change anything about how we prepare or how the game can unfold. At any point in the season any team can win and it's really just about who shows up and plays better and harder on Friday. So, it's always exciting and it's an honor."



On the team's motto of 'Dream Big'



"The whole thought of it was sort of sparked when I was a little girl, to just think about...to shoot for the stars. As cheesy as that sounds, it's really what it's about. It's about trying to achieve the highest possible level of our craft. Being unafraid to do that and putting yourself out there, risking everything. Really, just trying to achieve something that's almost impossible. It's the hardest thing to do in team sports. I'm proud of our girls because year after year, they wear their heart on their sleeve and they really go for it. They do, they risk everything and sacrifice a lot. But, in the end, I think you're better off for it and I think I'm just proud of our young women who do this year after year because it's a really scary thing to risk everything and maybe not achieve your goal. It's a hell of an accomplishment if you do go for it and you get it."



On what makes this roster different than previous years



"I think it's a different group with different seniors and different leadership, but we're not better because we have different personnel. I think we're better because of the previous experiences that we have. So, I really trust this group of seniors because they've really been through it all. When I say seniors, I mean our fifth-years and sixth-years too. They're really an incredible group of leaders because they've been through heart breaking losses. They've pushed the program forward with back-to-back ACC Championships. This group of seniors has led our team to the first ever national championship a few years ago. They've been through a lot and I think that's what feels different about this group. There's so many of them that are making impacts both on and off the field. I don't think there's another senior class out there that has the experiences that these guys do. I think that's what brings me confidence because I trust our leaders."



On what changed in ACC title game vs. Syracuse down 5-1



"We just started a little frantic, which is to be expected sometimes in those games. As soon as we calmed down and got the defense organized and made sure the offense understood how important possession was going to be, I think things sort of turned around. But, again, I think it was just a gutsy performance by our girls because there was so much passion in their play. It's not an easy task to beat Syracuse by any means, it's pretty probably one of the hardest we'll ever have. But, I think once we calmed down and got a little more tuned-in with our game plan and not just playing in a championship, the girls really settled in."



On if there's another level to their game when playing Syracuse



"In the past, I think they've done a nice job of stepping up, but past success doesn't ever guarantee future success. So, it really is just about who shows up on Friday. I do think they have a lot of confidence because they work hard, but again, it doesn't do anything for game day. They still have to show up and play a better lacrosse game. So, I trust my seniors, I love the leadership, but we're really just focused on trying to get better."



On importance of limiting Emma Tyrell and Emma Ward



"It's everything. Those two are incredible lacrosse players with high IQ, a ton of athleticism, a ton of experience and they're well-coached. I think they're a very cohesive offensive unit. So, while it's important to try to limit those two, we've got to worry about all seven. Sydney Scales is playing off the charts right now. I think she's one of the greatest competitors BC has ever had. I think she's working really hard with this unit to get us prepared for those two, but also all seven girls because of how good they all are. Again, I trust the leaders. I trust Syd. I know she's going to have this unit going and my defensive coordinator is brilliant. I think she's done a nice job so far and I think all of us on the coaching side of it are just hoping for a good practice today."



On adapting to expected high heat in NC on Friday



"We have an incredible support group at Boston College that's paying attention to the nutrition and hydration. Our girls have begun to really focus on that element. In fact, starting a couple days ago we started focusing on that, just as something that we can try to control, our hydration. It's a big part of the preparation, but I think it's similar for Syracuse, so it may be even ground for us. We're going to do everything we can to prepare and control what we can control. I'm excited for the heat."



On all 4 coaches having a connection and why their programs have been so consistently good



"I think we call kind of fall under - in a way - the Sydney Timshaw tree. I think there's just a lot of legacy with Mandy and with Kelly and with Kayla. All I can say is that I know I admire all three of them because I do think they bring so much to the game. I think we all have ties and connections, that can be fun to look at and fun to study, but these women are brilliant. They're good leaders. They're pushing the game forward. So, I'm lucky to be associated with any of them, let alone all of them. It's going to be a really exciting semifinal matchup on Friday."



On what it will take for women's lacrosse to get to the next level



"I think the game of lacrosse is in a really good spot. Obviously, there's more people watching than ever. One of the things that I love about playing in Boston is how Boston really shows up and it's little boys, little girls, its all the siblings and all their friends. I just think the sport is so exciting because of the leadership and there's so many good coaches out there really pushing. I think the analysts have done such a good job. Obviously, I'm so proud of Charlotte. I think she's making people want to watch and follow. It really is important for us to try and capture how beautiful these young women are and how physical and how athletic and strong they are because the game right now has really elevated. The players are smarter. They're more creative, they're more fun to watch. I just think the more exposure we have, the more people we're going to have in our stands and hopefully we can really pack it on Friday."