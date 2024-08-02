Finally made it.



After what felt like a year between spring ball and the start of training camp, the Eagles finally hit the field early on Saturday morning.



Practice is set for 8:30 and I'll have updates here throughout the morning. Before that, I thought I'd get a few more thoughts/predictions out before the BOB era begins.



1. This team can score points



Overly positive? Probably, but I genuinely believe in the talent they have on offense now more than I have in any of the previous five years I've covered the team. Particularly at receiver, it's the deepest room they've had in a long time. Guys like Dino Tomlin and Nate Johnson are like 4th or 5th on the depth chart and could still make significant contributions. I actually think Dino has a big year. But, with Bradley, Bond and Skeete as your 'Big 3' that shouldn't be sneezed at. Damn good group. The depth behind Robichaux and Ward worries me a little bit, but if Datrell Jones can make the most of his opportunities they should be ok. I think Kamari Morales provides a legitimate threat at TE for the first time since Hunter Long and he'll absolutely be a factor.



The schedule is obviously difficult early, but if you can get to 3-1 or even 2-2 out of the gate, the hardest game left is probably SMU and we saw what they did to the Ponies last season, although the conditions were pretty terrible and clearly played a factor. Do I expect them to beat FSU or MIzzou? No, but I do expect close games.



2. D-Line needs to be game changers



I think the linebackers will be better than people think (largely due to Crouch and Blackwell), but if this defense is going to be in the 'very good' category the guys up front need to dominate. Ezeiruaku, Okpala, Horsely and Rooks HAVE to be game wreckers, both in pass rushing and defending the run. Even if your secondary ends up being as good as many believe it can be, if this team doesn't get more pressure on the QB consistently and get off the field on 3rd-&-short it'll be a long year again.





3. How quick is the leash for TC?



So, many on this site (including me) believe Tommy is legitimately the guy, but what if he's not? What if the turnovers start to mount early. Is the athleticism and game-breaking ability worth handing teams multiple possessions per game? The patience BOB, DiBiaso and Lawing have with him if he's not improving will be fascinating. Grayson James can't take a step back in camp if he's really going to push Tommy thought. James was outstanding in spring ball and really displayed his big arm, but if Jacobe Robinson out plays him these next three weeks, it could be No. 16 taking over if Tommy simply isn't taking that next step.



TC has every opportunity to put up a Heisman-ish season, but if he's faltering early in camp, don't be surprised if someone behind him starts getting extra reps. I made the mistake of dismissing a QB change early last year, not this time.



4. Special teams needs to be special



I honestly have no idea when the last time BC returned a kickoff or punt for a TD was, I may have been covering the team? But, to that point, special teams hasn't been that memorable lately. The Eagles need that unit to affect some games this year if it's going to be a special season. Jayden McGowan is going to be the first guy with a chance to be that home run hitter, but Treshaun Ward and maybe even Bond could get looks too. If BC can score points on special teams, it frees up the defense to get after the QB a little more and takes the pressure off the offense to have to put together 10-play drives all the time. The ST unit has been VERY quiet for years now. It needs to be a factor in 2024.



5. High expectations for the O-line



Talked about this in the position previews, but between Applebaum being back again and most of the starting unit returning, there is zero excuse (aside from injuries of course) for this unit not to be a Top 5 ACC unit this season. Ozzy Trapilo and Drew Kendall are special players that have a chance to take their games to an entirely different level this season. Logan Taylor was a fantastic addition in 2023 and should take a leap now that he's even more comfortable here at BC. Jude Bowry is one of those 'oh, so where's he been?' kind of players for the team this year. As far as the final spot between Allick, Conley and Cline, who knows, maybe it's just a rotation? Whatever the unit is, barring major injuries like 2022, I expect another monster year for the guys at O-Line U.



6. How long is the honeymoon period for Bill O'Brien?



It feels like two years ago when I broke the news that he was the next guy (still haven't forgiven Thamel for not giving me credit). This new era has a lot of people talking. I was chatting with someone from WEEI at Pats camp this week and even they're sending someone to cover the team on the writing side early on. The buzz is incredible and something I haven't seen or heard since I was going to NEC in Henniker, NH back in 2007. The old 'this is a pro town' adage is certainly true and always will be, but there are a LOT of people who actually want this team to be good and force their way into the local conversation.



Now, having said that, how patient will BC fans be? I feel like an 1-3 or 1-4 start will have people freaking out, but maybe not? Does BOB get the benefit of the doubt his first year if the team struggles? Do people immediately call for coordinator changes? Does Blake James quickly put him on the hot seat if it's like a 4-8 season? I'm very, very curious to see how the fan base and those in positions of power react if this all goes poorly.



Whatever happens, I cannot wait to cover this team every single day. The amount of fun I had during the Bill O'Brien hiring process with everyone here is why I wanted to do this for a living and now we all get to watch it unfold in real time. No more guessing, predicting or hoping.



Football season is actually here.



This should be one hell of a ride and if BC truly does find its way back to prominence, well, then in the immortal words of Cosmo Kramer:



"Giddy Up!"



