Finally, the full slate is here.



After slow (lame) leaks by the ACC leading up to their big schedule reveal show on Wednesday night, we now have the full 2024 schedule for Boston College. Of course, we already knew BC is kicking things off on Labor Day night September 2nd at Florida State. We also learned Tuesday BC would also have one Thursday night and one Friday night game, but here's the rest of the schedule...

Week 1 - 9/2 @ Florida State

Week 2 - 9/7 Duquesne

Week 3 - 9/14 @ Missouri

Week 4 - 9/21 Michigan State

Week 5 - 9/28 Western Kentucky

Week 6 - 10/5 @ Virginia

Week 7 - BYE

Week 8 - 10/17 Virginia Tech

Week 9 - 10/25 Louisville

Week 10 - BYE

Week 11 - 11/9 Syracuse

Week 12 - 11/16 @ SMU

Week 13 - 11/23 North Carolina

Week 14 - 11/30 Pittsburgh



Three of four to end the season at home is nice with the only road game in there being the Fenway Bowl rematch. Must-wins against Duquesne (who beat Merrimack this past season for the NEC title) and Western Kentucky. Games at UVA and Mizzou could be wins if this team is what some think it could be.



A bye heading into that Thursday night VT game is a nice little break for BC too. Overall, it's a harder schedule but nothing too overwhelming. It's way too early for predictions, but I do think at first glance eight wins is out there, bare minimum seven. I won't be an idiot and say nine again, especially not in January.