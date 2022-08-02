2022 Opponent Preview Series: Get to Know Louisville

After an eight-win 2019 season that exceeded all expectations, Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield has found himself on the "Hot Seat" heading into 2022. There was uncertainty whether he'd even get a fourth year on the job following back-to-back losing seasons, continued staff turnover and a 2022 recruiting class that—according to Rivals.com.—ranked 48th nationally, 17 spots lower than the previous year. But, just before resigning, then-Louisville AD Vince Tyra announced that Satterfield would be back for 2022. Since, the Cardinals have been on the up. Not only do they bring back 79% of their 2021 production (good for 12th in the FBS), per ESPN's Bill Connelly, but they also have stitched together a 2023 recruiting class that's 23rd nationally and already boasts six four-star prospects, two more than last year's group. The question is, can Satterfield post a winning record again? If it's going to happen, it's this season. The Cardinals have a dark horse Heisman candidate at quarterback and a defense that, in the fourth year of DC Bryan Brown's stay, should actually take a step forward.

WHEN IS BC PLAYING LOUISVILLE?

Saturday, Oct. 1, TBA

WHERE IS BC PLAYING LOUISVILLE?

Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

SERIES HISTORY

Louisville leads the all-time series, 8-6. The Cardinals won their first three matchups with BC after joining the ACC, a stretch that culminated in a Lamar Jackson-led, 52-7 curve stomping in Alumni Stadium. Jackson totaled seven touchdowns in that game, and his day was over before the fourth quarter. BC, however, has won three of the last five meetings between the Atlantic Division foes. Last year, though, saw Louisville come away with a 28-14 victory in a rainy Cardinal Stadium. Louisville swarmed Eagles quarterback Dennis Grosel, and, although the Cardinals shot themselves in the foot with turnovers, they survived with a two-touchdown win. Cunningham threw two interceptions but rushed for 133 yards and a trio of scores.

BREAKING DOWN THE 2022 CARDINALS

Louisville's 2021 Record: 6-7 (4-4 ACC), 4th in Atlantic Division Offense: Cunningham almost always gets compared to Jackson, but that's a good thing. After all, Jackson won the Heisman, was one of the most dynamic college football players of all time and has already proved himself as an NFL MVP. So, yeah, not bad company. Cunningham doesn't have those accolades. That said, his potential as a dual-threat star is mouth watering. He's known for his sharp cuts and motoring wheels, except Cunningham has also improved remarkably as a passer. In his second full year as the Cardinals' starter, the Montgomery, Alabama, native increased his passing yards total (from 2,617 to 2,941) and his yards per attempt average (from 8.6 to 8.7) while throwing six fewer interceptions (from 12 to six) and about just as many touchdowns (from 20 to 19). His Pro Football passing grade also went from 69.0 to 82.7. Cunningham was first among all ACC QBs with 50-plus intermediate (10-19 yards) pass attempts last season in completion percentage (69.6%) and yards per attempt (12.5) on those throws, per PFF. He lost his top wide receivers, Jordan Watkins and Tyler Harrell, who transferred to Ole Miss and Alabama, respectively. Except, he got back a pair of wideouts from the portal: Tyler Hudson from Central Arkansas and Dee Wiggins from Miami. Hudson, the reigning ASUN Offensive Player of the Year, notably recorded 27 touchdown receptions in his three years at Central Arkansas. Tight end/H-back Marshon Ford is a key weapon, too, as he led Louisville with 49 catches and 550 receiving yards in 2021. The running back room is headlined by Jalen Mitchell. He piled up 722 yards on the ground last year yet only hit the century mark once. Tennessee transfer Tiyon Evans, who averaged 6.5 yards per carry in 2021, should get a decent dose of totes this season as well. They'll be running behind an offensive line that returns four starters, including first-team All-ACC left guard Caleb Chandler and right tackle Renato Brown. It's a promising situation for a Louisville squad that led the ACC with 5.45 rushing yards per attempt last season. Oh, and, by the way, Cunningham ran for north of 1,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Defense: Remember the Cardinals' 2021 season-opening loss to Ole Miss? Well, Louisville's defense certainly doesn't want you to. The unit, which actually finished eighth in the ACC in scoring defense, gave up a whopping 43 points and 569 total yards to the then-No. 11 Rebels. Louisville's defense improved as the season wore on, however, the group still allowed more than 2,000 yards on the ground and more than 3,100 yards through the air. The Cardinals had holes in their run defense, and it doesn't help that their D-Line is probably the weak link in 2022. Louisville conceded 156.7 rushing yards per game, ranking 73rd nationally in that department last year. Additionally, the team posted a PFF run defense grade of 57.1 (100th in the FBS). Fortunately for Brown's unit, its pass rush should be in better shape. That starts with outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah, who racked up 10 sacks in 2021. Ashton Gillotte is solid off the edge, too. He was second on the team with four quarterback takedowns last year.

Linebacker is Louisville's strong suit. Along with Abdullah, the Cardinals have Monty Montgomery, who is coming off an ACL tear. In three games of 2021 action, though, Montgomery registered 17 total tackles. Plus, he was Louisville's fourth-leading tackler in 2020. He'll be joined by speedy Marvin Dallas and Ole Miss transfer MoMo Sanogo, a former four-star recruit and part-time starter for the Rebels. Louisville could be quite good in the back end, considering just how experienced its secondary is. Kei'Trel Clark has picked off four passes in the last two years and notched a PFF coverage grade of 72.1 in 2021. On the other side, Chandler Jones broke up seven passes last year. A safety to know is Kenderick Duncan, who was second on the team with 53 solos. Louisville added four more transfers to the defensive backfield, too. Special Teams: Place kicker James Turner took a big step back last season. His field goal percentage plummeted from 86.7% to 63.6%. Turner missed eight of his 22 field goal attempts and was 46-of-48 on PATs. That hurts, especially because Louisville lost four games in 2021 by six points or fewer. Turner was great inside 40, where he went 8-of-9. Beyond that point, though, he was just 6-of-13, missing all three of his attempts from 50-plus. Punter Mark Vassett, on the other hand, shouldn't have anything to worry about. Vassett landed 17 punts inside opponents' 20 (ninth in the ACC) and only had two touchbacks while averaging nearly 42 yards per boot. Don't be surprised if Hudson is Louisville's punt return man. He averaged 8.5 yards per return for Central Arkansas last season.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

Louisville cornerback Kei'Trel Clark intercepted three passes last season, including this one against Florida State (Photo: Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC).

39 — total touchdowns registered by Cunningham in 2021, 20 of which were on the ground. 65 — tackles for loss allowed by Louisville last season, tied for the 38th fewest of any FBS team. 126 — points the Cardinals conceded in the fourth quarter of games last year. In the third quarter, they gave up a total of just 45 points.

ESPN FPI

The database gives Louisville a 57.5% chance of beating BC in Week 5.

OUTLOOK

The narrative surrounding Louisville would be plenty different had some of those one-score losses gone the Cardinals' way last year. Nevertheless, now the pressure is on. For Cunningham to prove he can play at the next level. For Brown's defense to prove it can complement an explosive offense. For a host of transfers to prove they belong. And, most importantly, for Satterfield to prove that he has Louisville moving in the right direction. This Oct. 1 matchup could go either way, but BC is at home, where it has claimed its last two victories over the Cardinals. It's the kind of 50-50 game the Eagles need to win in 2022.

