10 Spring Practices Down, 5 To Go

CHESTNUT HILL - A week from Saturday, we'll officially be on the road to training camp.

Spring ball wraps up on the 12th, which means the Eagles only have a handful of opportunities left to set the tone heading into the rest of the spring and summer.

Tuesday morning was practice No. 12 of 15 and once again, it was a mostly crisp, efficient, productive session for both sides of the ball.

Let's roll (starting at about 9:45, mind boggling they start road work on Rte. 9 at 9:00 a.m. instead of like midnight)...

-Quick early session of 2-on-2 and 3-on-3 matchups for receivers and DB's. QB's rotated through as they would in 1-on-1's, so just kind of grouped what they did together as best I could instead of charting in order.

James: Completion to Harris on the sideline, slant to Turbo. Carter Davis also had a nice PBU on a ball to the sideline against Luke McLaughlin.

Lonergan: Completion on the sideline to Jeremiah Franklin, crosser to Bond, comeback to RB Hunter Clark, deep(ish) ball to the right side for Skeete.

Reisig: Missed his first snap, saw him complete a couple nice short passes to Wilkins and Cedric Lott Jr.

-Team period, one short drive each...

James: Run stuff by Steele on McDonald, slant to Franklin after stepping up in the pocket, short pass to Ismael Zamor, PI deep downfield (cluster F with like 4 guys colliding).

Lonergan: Syair Torrence blows up a screen (going to be saying his name a lot this season), nice sideline ball to Wilkins, short run by Turbo, pass up field for Turbo who was wide open.

Reisig: Run for Broome, short pass to Anthony Ferrucci, run Ferrucci, sick jump ball grab by Skeete on the right side.

-7-v-7...

Lonergan: quick pass to McDonald (X2), two incompletions (last one deep).

James: PBU for Torrence, slant to Skeete, incomplete deep for Wilkins, completion to Harris.

Reisig: Check down to Kaelan Chudzinski, incomplete pass to Clark (drop), completions to Nedrick Boldin Jr. and Skeete.

-Full field drives starting inside the 5...

Lonergan: Deep ball down the left sideline to Bond (dime), short run for Turbo, sack by Sedarius McConnell, missed the next two snaps shaking a couple hands, incompletion deep middle, pick for Omar Thornton (great play) leaping around the defense's 25, ball reset and McDonald rips off a nice run (would-be TD if not for whistle), short run Turbo, incompletion, swing to Broome, batted ball by Rooks, short pass to Skeete, run stuff by Steele inside the 5, TD on a slant to Harris.

James: Short pass to Brady Clough, run stuff by KP Price, short sideline throw to Wilkins, fumbled snap, missed the next play, incompletion to McLaughlin (ball was high), screen to McLaughlin, deep out to Wilkins, run stuff by Juan Zabal, missed the next play, run stuff by Tim Hays, swing to Turbo (ball down inside the 10), dump off to McDonald, Isaiah Farris out-muscles Zamor in the back of the end zone for an INT, one more attempt thrown out of the back of the end zone.

Reisig: Run by and completion for Ferrucci, interception for Palaie Faoa (possibly Griffin Collins though), missed the next two snaps, short pass to Clough, missed next play, two runs for Clark (ball down inside the 5), run stuff by Favor Bate before the goal line, incompletion in the end zone.

-Goal line/inside the five period to wrap up the day...

James: Jump ball TD by (I think) Franklin, missed next snap (too short to see), jump ball TD for Harris in the back right corner, sack for Bate, incompletion back right corner.

Lonergan: Incompletion on a fade to the back right corner (Martinez in coverage), incomplete slant back of the end zone.

Reisig: Jump ball TD for Chudzinski.

Eagles are back at it for practice No. 11 on Thursday morning before another controlled scrimmage (most likely) on Saturday. O'Brien had a lot of good stuff to say after as well, will post presser in the forum shortly.