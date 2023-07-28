Baltimore was raving about Zay Flowers during minicamp and the love affair has already intensified.



Days into his first NFL training camp, Flowers already has a new nickname given to him by superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson.



"Zay, his new name is "Joystick" because he be movin' out there so swift and he's making stuff happen," said Jackson. "His new name is "Joystick." We're going to call him "Joystick," not Zay."



With the usual big smile on his face, Flowers was all for the new name. With so many siblings, Flowers heard plenty of nicknames for everyone in his family growing up, and that was one he had already heard.



"Yeah, I like it," he said. "It's actually a name that ran in my family. My brother had the nickname "Joystick," so I guess I get to take it over now."



Even defensive players are raving about Flowers' ability already (the freakin' Pats should have taken him, no true No. 1 through three days of camp...) and he's making their life difficult for them.



"Young talent. He's coming out here, he's really quick, fast. He gets off the ball. He catches the ball. He's going to be a star as long as he puts that time in, that work in, comes out here each day he works and he grinds, and never gets complacent, I think he's gonna' go out there and ball."



Coach Hafley also talked about Zay on ACC Network during Media Day on Thursday and revealed what John Harbaugh texted Rob Chudzinski before Hafley and the guys headed to the stage in North Carolina.



"Coach Chud got a text (Thursday) from Coach Harbaugh that said 'hey, tell Coach (Hafley) that Zay's one of the most mature, ready-to-go guys that I've been around in a long time.' But, does that surprise anybody? No."



Ideally, BC fans can watch the Eagles have a bounce-back year while rooting Zay on from afar, but at least he'll be entertaining to follow if things go South again.



Even if it's gross to have to root for Baltimore.