The 22nd overall pick and newest weapon for Lamar Jackson met with the Baltimore media via Zoom on Thursday night. Here's what Zay had to say before heading to his new home...



ON INTERACTIONS WITH BALTIMORE BEFORE THE DRAFT



"That was probably my best visit. That was probably my favorite visit. I knew if I reached 22, I had a feeling they was going to pick me, so it worked out perfect, man. I'm ready to get to work. Ready to get some wins. Ready to go play with Lamar. ready to go play with O (Odell Beckham Jr.), ready to build this receiving core all the way up."



ON STEVE SMITH COMPARING ZAY TO HIMSELF AND WHAT IT MEANT TO FLOWERS



"I've been watching his tape since I was six or seven years old. My dad always told me it doesn't matter about size, it's about what's in your chest. He always kept me motivated and said 'you've got to be like Steve Smith.' Steve Smith was a dog, so that's what made me like him and love him and watch him a lot. It means a lot to look up to him and to get to meet him was extremely great."



ON PLAYING WITH LAMAR JACKSON AND ODELL BECKHAM JR.



"That's two guys that's explosive, that can make plays at any time. You know what Lamar can do. You've seen flashes of it. It just so happened that he got hurt and now he's back at 100. Then, I'm coming in, then we've got Bate (Rashod Bateman) on the outside and we've got JK (Dobbins) in the backfield, so it's going to be fun."



ON WHY HE CAN PLAY ANYWHERE IN BALTIMORE'S OFFENSE



"I can do whatever you need me to do. I can run every route you give me. I can separate. I can make competitive catches. Whatever you need to do to play on the outside I can do and do at a high level."



ON WHAT HE REMEMBERS ABOUT WATCHING LAMAR GROWING UP IN FLORIDA



"My first time seeing something about Lamar was when he made the high school move when he like pointed at him and walked into the end zone. When I found out that was him, I was like oh yeah, he's going to be special when he gets to the league."



ON WHAT HE GOT FROM STAYING AT BC



"I stayed at BC because BC gave me my first opportunity. They gave me an opportunity to play Power 5 football. I knew what I was going to get from BC. I showcased that."



ON WHAT IT WAS LIKE SITTING IN THE GREEN ROOM AS PLAYERS CAME OFF THE BOARD



"Honestly, I knew if I got to 22, I knew I was going to be a Raven. We're just going to make every team that didn't pick (me) pay for it."



ON HIS SUCCESS SENIOR YEAR AND WHAT MAY HAVE CHANGED



"I don't think anything change, just more opportunities to go out and create plays and have more freedom in the offense. Move around at positions and not just sticking to one position or running a certain amount of routes."



ON COMPETITIVENESS WANTING TO BE FIRST WR TAKEN



"Honestly, I never even really paid attention to it. I just wanted to get my foot in the door and have a team give me a chance so I could prove them right about why they drafted me."



ON CONNECTING WITH BALTIMORE AS FAR BACK AS THE EAST-WEST SHRINE BOWL



"Honestly, I built a relationship with Coach (Tee) Martin. We just sat on the sideline because I practiced one day and the rest I sat out. We was just chopping it up the whole time and he was picking my brain, like, 'why do you think you can play outside? Oh you think you're a dog,' so I like that kind of competitiveness and him challenging me. I built a connection with him right there."



ON GETTING DRAFTED THE SAME DAY JACKSON SIGNED HIS EXTENSION



"When I seen he signed, I was like oh, if I go there, it's going to be a lot of trouble on the field. I was happy for him. I'm glad he got his, what he wanted and now we double juiced up."



ON THE EMOTIONS OF GETTING THE CALL



"I was just saying let's get to work. Let's go win. Let's go play."



ON IF HE HAS A PREFERENCE PLAYING INSIDE OR OUTSIDE



"I feel like I can move all around, so I don't really have a preference."