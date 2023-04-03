We're just about a week away from the spring game.



Throughout the 15 spring practice sessions, the offensive line has been hell bent on proving last year was just one of those years. The Eagles' O-line has had nothing but positive things to say about "new" position coach Matt Applebaum, the running game that desperately needs to return and the overall outlook of the team.



In fairness, it's hard to be negative in March and April and the media doesn't see any actual team periods, but there is a genuine belief that things are going to be different this season. It's one thing to say it, but it looks, feels and sounds like this team knows it doesn't really have a choice and they're embracing that.



Late last week, redshirt junior and local guy Ozzy Trapilo spoke to the media and echoed many of the same sentiments the coaches and his teammates have been:



ON SPRING PRACTICE SO FAR

"It's going well. Spring, it's a lot of fun, it's a time to work out the sort of rough stuff. You know, dust off the rust, it's good to be back out there though."



ON BIGGEST DIFFERENCE BETWEEN THIS YEAR AND LAST YEAR

"We're definitely going to try and run the ball. We're going to get a lot of big O-linemen in there. We've got a lot of guys coming back, we've got some transfers, we're really emphasizing that through the spring. I think that's going to be one main focus we have coming into the year."



ON HOW TRANSFERS HAVE ADJUSTED

"They're great. They fit in really well. We have a lot of good chemistry, they fit in perfectly. They all sort of picked it up easily they're doing really well, both of them."



ON HAVING DEPTH ON THE O-LINE NOW

"It's helped a lot. Spring ball is spring bal. There's some guys tweaking things here and there - nothing serious, thankfully - but, it's really nice when you can have guys at different positions step up and sort of know the playbook well enough where a tackle can play guard and sort of fill in for the day if they need to. Sort of not miss a count, so it's really helpful."



ON THE O-LINE RELATIONSHIP WITH EMMETT MOREHEAD

"It's been great, we love Emmett. I actually lived with him. He's a great dude and He's really good with us, just a great guy overall. It's hard not to like him, so we have a good relationship with him."



ON WHY HE BELIEVES THE RUN GAME WILL LOOK DIFFERENT

"The new depth, some new guys coming in. We've got (Christian) Mahogs' back, that'll be a huge help. Got some guards that'll sort of be able to move those double in there. Overall, we're just going to have more of an emphasis on it in practice I think and really focus on it going into each week. We have a lot more depth this year too, which will be helpful."



ON HIS FAVORITE PART OF BEING BACK

"Practice is fun. It's a grind, but it's good. When you go however long without practicing, as tough as it can be sometimes, you miss it. It's good to be back out there and hitting people."



ON COACH APPLEBAUM

"It's great to have him back. It's like riding a bike. We know most of the calls, the terms, guys that have been here. There's some changes with a new offense obviously, but at the same time, it was really a smooth transition and we all love him, so, it's great."



ON HAVING NEW CO-OC'S

"Similar. It's really smooth, it's all felt good so far. The offense...it's not very difficult. There's not a lot of stuff that's hard to learn, hard to grasp. Pretty smooth transition and everyone seems to be picking it up well. It's going well so far."