Five Questions Ahead of BC's 2022 Fall Camp

Fall camp is right around the corner. Boston College kicks off its preseason Friday in Fish Field House. The 2021 campaign—a season that was marred by injuries for BC—is officially in the rear view mirror. Third-year head coach Jeff Hafley has another shot to get the Eagles over the hump in the ACC and break the seven-win barrier for the first time since 2009. That said, last year was as good evidence as any that expectations and outcomes can be wildly different. Here are five questions that are facing this year's Eagles ahead of fall camp.

1. Who will replace Christian Mahogany at right guard?

Christian Mahogany tore his ACL in May and is expected to miss the entire season. Not only was Mahogany BC's only returning starter, but he was also ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr.'s No. 2 guard prospect for 2023. Mahogany was lining up at right guard, where he was an All-ACC second teamer in 2021, during spring ball. Veteran Finn Dirstine was taking first-team snaps at left guard. It's likely Dirstine will remain on the left side. As for who will replace Mahogany, Kevin Cline is the first player to come to mind. The 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore from Boca Raton, Florida, was consistently listed on BC's two-deep last season. He played only 14 snaps, per Pro Football Focus, but he was called upon during the Eagles' Homecoming game versus North Carolina State. Cline will compete for the open spot during fall camp. Others in line could include redshirt juniors Blerim Rustemi and Jackson Ness, along with redshirt freshman Otto Hess.

2. What's going on at the safety position?

Last year, the Eagles essentially had two starters at either safety positions. But Jahmin Muse transferred to Buffalo, Mike Palmer graduated and Jason Maitre is coming off a season-ending shoulder injury that required surgery. That leaves strong safety Jaiden Woodbey, who returned after a solid first year on the Heights. It's possible Jason Maitre, who moved from nickel to free safety before last season, slots back in at free safety. Then again, Maitre was listed at corner on BC's spring roster. Maitre's 2020 season was similar to Josh DeBerry's 2021 season. That year, Maitre had five TFLs and brought down quarterbacks twice on 12 blitzes, in addition to allowing just a 47% completion rate, per PFF. Cole Batson, a redshirt freshman who played with the first-team defense during the spring game, is also in the running for the starting free safety gig—and so are Steve Lubischer and Jamareeh "Bug" Jones. Don't be surprised if true freshman Sione "Riz" Hala—a four-star prospect from St. John Bosco (Woodbey's alma mater, too)—sees some action at a linebacker/strong safety hybrid position. Hala will likely be jockeying with Jalen Williams, who was playing a chunk of in-the-box snaps in the spring game, for the backup SS spot.

3. Which true freshman will make the biggest impact?

BC had six mid-year enrollees, and, of that group, cornerback Amari Jackson stood out the most in spring practice. In addition to making diving interceptions, Jackson also fielded punts, showing off his impressive ball skills. But will Jackson still be the main Class of 2022 attraction in fall camp? Hala is in town now, and so is four-star wide receiver Joe Griffin, a Springfield Central star who could make a push for targets at the X position, given his combination of size (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) and speed. Griffin led Central to a Division I Super Bowl state championship, logging 49 receptions for 896 receiving yards and 11 scores. A few other players to look out for, at least from a freakish physical standpoint, are defensive linemen Clive Wilson and Kwan Williams. Wilson was the top strongside defensive end coming out of Ohio in the 2022 class. His junior season at Chaney High School saw him amass 56 tackles, including 17 TFLs, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles. Williams, on the other hand, is significantly more stout but can squat 620 pounds. Plus, he piled up 79 total tackles, most notably six sacks and seven TFLs, as a senior at the McDonogh School in Baltimore.

4. Who is going to make a leap this season?

Offense: WR Jaelen Gill Gill was primed for a breakout season in 2021, but the former Ohio State transfer suffered a stress fracture that cost him the first three games of the year. When he returned, starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec was sidelined with his season-threatening hand injury. Still, Gill snatched two or more grabs in eight of the nine games he played in, recording the fourth-best PFF receiving grade (65.1) on the team. Gill registered a pair of 100-yard receiving games in 2020 and has displayed the ability to make catches of all kinds, even when the play breaks down. Defenses will be keyed in on Zay Flowers this season, and a healthy Jurkovec-Gill connection should thrive. For more offensive breakout candidates, go here... Defense: CB CJ Burton Burton has star written all over him. After flipping to BC from Florida as a four-star recruit, the St. Frances Academy product turned in a promising true freshman season, during which he piled up four passes defended—the second-most on the team—in just 183 total snaps. He also gave up just eight catches on 13 targets, per PFF. Burton got his first real taste of action at nickel when Josh DeBerry went down at Georgia Tech last season. His natural position, however, is corner, and that's where he played the last two weeks of the 2021 campaign, even making his first career start against Wake Forest. For more defensive breakout candidates, go here...

5. Wait, what about the punting situation?