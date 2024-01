On Tuesday afternoon, Thomas Castellanos put a short clip on his Instagram story from The Global Industries Podcast.



In the clip, Castellanos reveals his lofty goals both personally and for the team in 2024. The full episode is set to drop on Friday, but this clip alone should have BC fans excited,



"My goal for this year is to throw for 3,500 to 4,000 passing yards, have 40-50 touchdowns and win the Heisman, that's my goal. To be a Hesiman runner-up. That's the goal that I got for myself," he said. "For the team, no doubt I want to go like 10-2, 10-1, or maybe undefeated. You know, I want to be realistic, but the goal is to go undefeated and beat everyone that we face."



BC fans will take eight wins at this point, but to hear Castellanos setting such lofty goals so early should give even the biggest doubters a little smile heading into the offseason.



He was also wearing a Flutie throwback during this too...