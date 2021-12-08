Zion Johnson Named ESPN All-American

The accolades keep coming in for Zion Johnson. The Boston College left guard was named an ESPN All-American for the 2021 season Wednesday morning.

He was one of four ACC players to receive the honor. The others are Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison and Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II.

BC’s Johnson is currently ranked by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. as the second-best guard in the 2022 NFL Draft class. He earned All-ACC first-team recognition this year.

In his third and final year with the Eagles, the former Davidson transfer posted his highest Pro Football Focus run blocking (84.4) and pass blocking (81.6) grades of his BC career.

Johnson allowed just one sack and six total pressures in 777 snaps this season. He even spent some time at left tackle because of injuries. He blocked the blind side the entire 2020 campaign.

The other offensive linemen on the ESPN All-American Team are Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum, Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green, Alabama tackle Evan Neal and Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross.