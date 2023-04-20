We officially wrap up spring ball with the final bit of coverage following last Saturday's game.



The secondary had quite a day and Elijah Jones was a big part of it. Jones and the secondary will have a lot of eyes on them after a few departures. Arguably, that unit is the biggest question mark heading into the season other than the offensive line and maybe kicker.



Here's what Jones had to say following six turnovers for the defense...



ON THE PERFORMANCE LAST SATURDAY

"Yeah, you saw how many times we got our hands on the ball today. It was great. We lost people like Jason (Maitre), Josh (DeBerry), Woodbey graduated and stuff like that. We brought some people in I feel like I'm really confident playing with. We're able to move around. I'm playing somewhere inside right now. Just like, having everyone else feeling more comfortable with what they do best and it's great. We've got young guys playing really well. We've got older guys playing really well. It's a blessing to see."



ON THE DEFENSE MAKING THREE END ZONE INT'S AND WHAT GOES INTO IT

"Spring game is an offensive world, so you know they're going to take shots. When you can try and get your hands on the ball and stay over the top, eliminate explosives, that's the name of the game. That's the quickest way to lose. You give up chunk plays...it's hard for teams to drive down the field and have 10, 11, 12-play drives. When you can take the ball away when they try to take one, take a shot, it's great."



ON HOW NEW TRANSFERS IN THE SECONDARY ARE FITTING IN

"We've got Vic, Alex and Karee. Alex came from Harvard, he's been down the block so not much changed, but it's great. We welcome them with open arms. That's one thing about here that I feel like is very different than other places. It's not hate when people are coming in. We welcome everybody in and as long as you're up for the challenge, we all mesh. I've known those guys for no more than a couple months and some of those guys are my best friends. It's great to see everybody fitting in, doing well. You see Alex had a lot of plays (in the spring game). If you came to the spring practices Vic has been making a lot of plays, Karee is getting better. It's a nice gel of everybody meshing together. Seeing what you can and can't do with everybody, but everyone's fitting in like a glove."



ON THE SECONDARY COHESION EVOLVING QUICKLY

"Just communication man, communication is key no matter what you do or what position you are, you've got to communicate. If everybody's on the same page, even if everybody's wrong, you're right. That's exactly how we try to get it done. We all meet together. We all hang out outside, we just try and be friends and not just teammates. It's good to see everybody being on the same page. Honestly, it surprised me how quick everyone's been coming along and I love it."



ON IF HE PREFERS PLAYING INSDIE

"I'm comfortable anywhere. Where you need me I'll be. I do like playing inside. It's hard to find a nickel that's 6'2" and moving well, so it's great."



ON HAVING MORE OF A LEADERSHIP ROLE

"I'm a different kind of leader. I'm not the yell, get on you all the time. I'm just kind of the person that's like, the comic relief I'll say. You've got to learn how to talk to people. Not everybody responds to just getting on them and getting on their case. There's no problem with pulling someone aside and being like 'hey, you messed up here, worry about the next one, don't worry about the last one we're just going to keep it moving,.' that's how you move the train along. it's great. I embrace the leadership role and it doesn't matter, as long as my position group is all on the same page, control the controlable's and we'll work from there."



ON AMARI JACKSON

"Just the details. You see the great plays he makes on the ball. Ball's in the air he turns into a receiver. You even saw him at receiver out there (in the spring game), so he can do whatever. He moves 100mph and when you're moving in the right direction and doing the right techniques and everything's kind of clicking...first year jitters you've just got to worry about yourself, but that second spring, well, that first spring and second season is all about what else can you improve. He's definitely been a lot better."



ON OVERALL IMPROVEMENT FROM THE DEFENSE THIS SPRING

"We just fly around. One of our biggest things we track is LOAFS. So, like, Vince Lombardi had a quote that said 'You can measure the love you have for your teammates by how far you are from the ball,' and every time you see somebody get tackled there's seven, eight, nine hats around the ball. It doesn't matter if you miss a tackle, shoot your gun because someone else is going to be right there. Effort sometimes just kills plays."