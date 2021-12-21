Woodbey Wants to Prove He’s ACC’s Best Safety in 2022

Four Boston College defensive backs turned to the transfer portal this cycle. A few more are graduating. Strong safety Jaiden Woodbey, however, isn’t going anywhere.

“I just feel like another year in this system, it’ll prove I’m the best safety in the ACC,” Woodbey said last week. “And I think that I’m going to prove that next year.”

He doesn’t just have an athletic agenda for 2022. Woodbey said, by next year, he’ll have an undergrad degree, two master’s degrees, a real estate license and a health insurance license.

After transferring from Florida State last offseason, Woodbey fell in love with Chestnut Hill. The Fontana, California, native saw snow for the first time and fit perfectly into the program second-year Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley is building. The 2018 ESPN Freshman All-American brought veteran leadership and some more versatility to the back end.

Hafley called Woodbey a “complete home run” earlier this season when talking about the transfer’s transition to BC. Then, during last week’s signing day, Hafley had this to say when discussing the similarities between four-star safety/linebacker Sione “Riz” Hala and Woodbey:

“I mean Jaiden Woodbey is,” Hafley noted while looking out at an empty Fish Field House practice field, “surprised he’s not here right now.”

Woodbey played the third-most defensive snaps (583) of any BC player this year. He lined up everywhere, but 46.8% of the time he was in the box. He was at free safety for 128 snaps, in the slot for 108 and on the line for 64, according to Pro Football Focus.

Woodbey finished second on the team with 55 total tackles, including 28 solos. Not only did he register BC’s best PFF tackling grade (89.1), but he also posted a missed tackle rate of just 5.4%.

He also defended two passes, picked off a pair and recovered two fumbles, one of which resulted in a 42-yard, punt coverage scoop-and-score at UMass—his first career touchdown.