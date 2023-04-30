It seems every single time BC has a big game over the last five or 10 years, UNC is always the opponent.



That was the case on Sunday afternoon when the Eagles and Tar Heels met for the ACC title. UNC has had BC’s number lately, including a blowout loss during the regular season after a national championship meeting. The ladies in blue also came in having won six straight ACC championships.



The Eagles found themselves down 7-4 at halftime while also battling a monsoon, but then, everything changed. Prior to the second half starting, head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein simply told ACC Network “playmakers need to make plays.”



Well, the defense held UNC scoreless for the final 22:57, forcing 10 turnovers and allowing only four shots. Meanwhile, the offense found its rhythm and BC stunned their rivals 11-9 to win the program’s first ever ACC tournament title. Not only was it the first for the program, but just the second in BC athletics history.



Now, at 16-3 and winners of 10 straight, a run through the NCAA tournament and a sixth straight Final Four trip may seem like a breeze.



“These guys have been so good under pressure all year,” Walker-Weinstein said while smiling ear-to-ear postgame. “I think as the season went on that was more pressure because those games were higher stakes. Then, within each game, under pressure they continued to be smart and composed and winners, to be honest. That’s a credit to them and their trust in each other.”



The proper way to tell this story journalistically speaking would be to work back from the third and fourth quarter. But, to truly understand the adversity BC overcame in this one, it’s worth starting at the very beginning.



The Eagles won the opening draw and chewed up the first 1:30 before turning it over. UNC took advantage of its first possession, getting on the board three minutes in on a free position opportunity. On each of their two ensuing possessions to open the game, BC worked the ball around but eventually continued to turn it over. Following a great defensive stand to force a shot clock violation, the Eagles finally got on the board when Cassidy Weeks scored on a dish from McKenna Davis. UNC went back up 2-1 with 5:53 to go in the first as the skies began to open up with torrential downpours. Just 50 seconds later the Tar Heels made it 3-1 on an Olivia Dirks tally and the lead grew to 4-1 shortly thereafter. After a Walker-Weinstein timeout and a bit of a regroup, Davis let a left laser go on into the top right corner while on the run to stop the run and cut it to 4-2. Shea Dolce came up with a huge point blank save in the final minute of the quarter, but a back door quick stick for UNC with the shot clock winding down made it a 5-2 game heading to the second.



During a free position chance early in the second, Kayla Martello (3 G) snuck back door on a set play and Belle Smith hit her with a beautiful pass immediately on the whistle, allowing Martello to easily bury it and cut the deficit to 5-3. Melissa Sconone scored her second of the game seconds later though, rolling back on a defender after working her way down to the crease from X before picking the top right corner. Abbey Herod took over for Ryan Smith on the draw, immediately earning possession back for BC and leading to a goal in tight from Courtney Weeks off a feed from Davis. Dolce continued to struggle for the first time in a long time as UNC added another to push the lead to three again.



The back and forth appeared to continue when Jenn Medjid muscled her way to the net and scored while taking contact, but a crease violation wiped it out. A foul was called on the play and she was awarded another FP, which was wide. Another opportunity after a yellow card eventually led to BC working the ball around and getting a goal from Courtney Weeks when she tucked a shot inside the right post. It was a light shot and the ball barely touched the net when it bounced, causing it to come out quickly UNC kept playing and BC ultimately called for a review. With a clear angle of the ball going just inside the bottom right part of the post, but getting caught up in the extra-thick lax netting and then bouncing out, it was still disallowed, completing a crushing sequence.



“I think it was, I still think it was,” Walker-Weinstein said of the overturned goal. “They just said it never crossed (the goal line) but, I respect the officials, I know they have a tough job.” The weather played a factor into both teams committing multiple turnovers in the final five minutes and despite the strange first 30 minutes, the Eagles still only trailed 7-4.



Hunter Roman forced an immediate turnover and Andrea Reynolds had time and space in transition letting an absolute rocket go to kick the third quarter off. A quick draw win and a Martellp righty low bouncer on the run quickly cut it to 7-6 less than three minutes in. UNC answered though. Both goalies traded big saves on each end before a Cassidy weeks yellow card. UNC stayed patient and eventually took advantage of the extra player, pushing the lead back to 9-6 with eight to play. Cassidy Weeks kept BC within two with 1:44 left in the quarter when she caught a pass on the crease, didn’t like her angle, ran the entire way around and popped back in front for a little dunk finish. Her sister cut it to 9-8 with 20 seconds left, going low-to-high and picking the top right corner.



Martello knotted things up at 9-9 early in the fourth on a great look from Davis. Belle Smith gave BC its first lead of the game with 12:45 left when she beat a defender and sprinted up the middle towards the cage. Martello hit her in stride and Smith let it rip to make it 10-9.



“We’d been in that position before, that wasn’t the first time,” Courtney Weeks said. “Acacia was just like ‘we got this,’ similar game plan, we just weren’t executing in the first half and we started to in the second.”



A draw win by Herod and a huge ground ball by Hollie Schleicher allowed BC to keep momentum. After a timeout, Reynolds worked her way to the net through three defenders and scored to make it 11-9. The BC defense continued its ridiculous stretch and after a yellow card for UNC in the final minute, BC was able to run out the clock before storming the field to celebrate the historic accomplishment.



“Freshmen Shea Dolce and Shea Baker…Hunter Roman came up with some critical interceptions that I think just sparked everything after that. Andrea Reynolds coming up with two huge draw controls followed by two huge goals. Players needed to make plays and they did,” said Walker-Weinstein.



"I think we really shifted our mindset in the second half,” said Dolce. “We came out hot, we came out fast. I wasn’t having my best day, but I know they always have my back. They really stepped up and I couldn’t be more proud to have them in front of me…defensively, it was just a fresh start. Sydney Scales pulled me aside at halftime and she goes, ‘I’m starting this half fresh and you’re starting this half fresh,’ and I think that mindset really got us going.”



“Obviously, we talked some X’s and O’s and stuff, but we just knew we needed to dig deep and believe in each other,” Reynolds added. “We knew what we were all capable of. It was a really confident and composed atmosphere…honestly, even though we were down, it felt like we had the momentum. We had been in worse situations before, so we felt pretty good.”



After having to stare at the 2007 men’s soccer ACC title at practice, the team finally got to touch one of their own as they passed it around like the Stanley Cup in what was truly a special scene.



"This trophy is even better, it’s even bigger (than the men’s one),” Dolce added with a huge grin.



"This is for everyone that came before us,” said Reynolds. “The alumni, everyone that worked so hard to get to this point and have come so far. To finally bring it home to Boston College means the world, we’re so pumped.”



Within a few days - if not Sunday night - Walker-Weinstein and her team will be focused on a much bigger goal at the end of May, but you don’t get a chance to be the first of something very often. This one will live on for quite a while.



“I instantly cried,” Walker-Weinstein said when asked about her emotions upon finally seeing her team get its own ACC trophy. “Now it’s theirs. It’s so inspiring because they made history…I’m going to enjoy this. I’m so proud of them. For the coaches, knowing how we’re all kind of wired we’ll probably start looking ahead tomorrow.



“But, for these guys, they’ve got a couple days, then a week of training and the selection show on Sunday. We’ll be able to continue to keep the focus on us for a week and train hard. We’re going to have to find ways to get better and be different like we have all year and we’ll see who we’re lined up for on Sunday.”